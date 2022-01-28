news, local-news,

After coming into effect last Sunday, Australia's Online Safety Act, which was passed in July last year, will allow adults to report cases of online bullying to Australia's eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant. Ms Grant spent two decades working in public policy and safety roles at organisations such as Twitter, Microsoft and Adobe, as well as in the public policy sector with the US Congress in Washington. She has the authority to order social media websites to take down content related to bullying against Australian adults within 24 hours, halving the previous time frame. If the request is not complied with, individuals could be fined up to $111,000, while organisations could be slapped with a $555,000 fine. Cyberbullying is a particularly significant issue in Tasmania, according to Detective Inspector Craig Joel. "Monitoring these sort of issues got too big for police, not just in Tasmania, but Australia-wide, because everyone speaks online these days," he said. "We use a multi-pronged approach now, rather than people going into an actual police station and making a report, the e-safety commissioner and a few other bodies take on a fair chunk of the complaints that come in." Inspector Joel said the first step in responding to the process of online bullying was for victims to contact the social media platform and make a complaint through their available channels. However, if they do not respond or their response was unsatisfactory, the next step was to make a complaint to the eSafety commissioner on their website. He said Tasmania Police would take on matters after that stage if there was an imminent threat to someone's safety, or in instances where the impact the bullying was having on someone required urgent intervention. "Bullying has lasting effects on individuals and their families and can result in tragic personal consequences for victims such as long-term mental health impacts, psychological damage and self-harm," he said. Visit esafety.gov.au for more.

