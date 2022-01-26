Grace Tame's display 'appalling and unnecessary'

news, local-news,

With every fibre of my body, I support without question Grace Tame's stand on violence against women. The physical strength of a man to abuse and overpower a women, under any circumstances, is to be condemned and loudly spoken out against and strongly objected to. However, I was absolutely disgusted with her blatant disrespect for the leader of this wonderful country Scott Morrison. It showed immense disrespect, bad manners an appalling display of sensitivity. It was an incredible show of ignorance. No matter what side of politics you stand on, I am not defending our Prime Minister, because he may not have done enough to support this cause. But with the added horrific load of the pandemic, economy, struggling small businesses crying out for assistance, closing of borders, and aid for Tonga and much more, it has been a torrid time. I am truly ashamed she is a Tasmanian, if she felt so strongly, why go at all? Her sour looks and display of sheer rudeness were absolutely appalling and unnecessary. She has clear articulation, and a take-no-prisoners approach is commendable, but this was definitely not the time to display such rudeness. I was ashamed, disappointed and totally against her timing. Fight on, Grace, but show some maturity. CONGRATULATIONS to Grace Tame for a fantastic tenure as Australian of the Year and your final snub of Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Then there is Tasmanian federal Aged Care and Sports Minister Richard Colbeck, who spent three days at the cricket while the aged care industry is in crisis and their vaccination rates are pathetic. My daughter and I attended the Midnight Oil concert on Sunday, January 23. Excitement was massive, freedom and socialising perfect. All present were observant of social distancing, the crew watching overall were diligent, tidying up any messes and taking away our metal plates and plastic drinking glasses. It was an eye-opener indeed to see everyone was doing the "right" thing. Then to make a statement, a woman walked by with a T-shirt that screamed at all, and it said: "F--- ScoMo!" (Note it said the actual word). So, did she wish all to comment on her lack of taste or perhaps her individual feelings towards our leader? I was not offended because that is a cliché, but teenagers were at this concert as well and perhaps they have now all learnt a new word to define our respect for people we have voted into government. OK ... Perhaps I am offended at the poor taste, as this venue was not the stage and it was not up in lights. EACH election we vote for more and bigger and safer roads. But, sadly we moved our freight from rail to trucks, and lobbying has seen those trucks grow and grow in size and weight. So, what we actually get is endless road repairs, lengthy 40km/h zones regardless of work occurring, and overall a longer journey time than ever. To make it worse, ordinary drivers and motorcyclists have to pay far more than their share, while the 50-tonne juggernauts wreck every new road within a year or two. Rail is only "non profitable" because motorists pay this massive subsidy to the trucking industry. This should change.

