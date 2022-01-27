Fullers bookseller honoured with Medal of the Order of Australia

newsletters, editors-pick-list, fullers, bookshop, OAM, Clive Tilsley, australia day, awards

Among the Tasmanians honoured this Australia Day was former Tasmanian bookseller Clive Tilsley OAM. Mr Tilsley was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his services to literature. Now residing in South Australia, Mr Tilsley is perhaps best known to the state's residents as the previous owner of Fullers Bookshop. After buying the iconic Hobart bookshop in 1982, Mr Tilsley expanded the brand to Launceston around the turn of the 21st century. READ MORE: Damage to Aboriginal petroglyph site investigated In 2014, Mr Tilsley handed the keys to the Launceston store over to new owners Michael French and Ash Campbell, who subsequently transformed the store into the Volume 2 Bookshop. Despite passing over ownership in Launceston, Mr Tilsley remained closely connected to the Fullers Bookshop in Hobart until last year, when he and his wife moved to the Barossa Valley in South Australia. Commenting on the move, Mr Tilsley said he was ready to step back after spending almost 40 years as a bookseller. Alongside his work as a bookseller, Mr Tilsley also helmed the Fullers Publishing arm, through which he helped publish more than 25 books. When asked to name a few of his particular favourites from his years of publishing, Mr Tilsley brought attention to Rees Campbell's Eat Wild Tasmania. The book aims to demystify edible food in the Tasmanian bush and is about to enter another reprinting. He also brought attention to a series of books published through Fullers that were authored by Tasmanian Aboriginal elder Dr Patsy Cameron AO. When he stepped back from the top role at Fullers, Mr Tilsley was only the third owner in the bookshop's century-long history. He remains closely connected to both the Fullers Bookshop and Fullers Publishing arm through a consultancy role. Mr Tilsley initially discovered that he had been nominated for his Medal of the Order of Australia in July of last year, but said that keeping the nomination a secret hadn't presented any challenges. READ MORE: Divers re-enter First Basin as search continues for missing swimmer "I told my wife but I'm not really one to want too much public attention," he said. Outside of his direct bookselling and publishing operations, Mr Tilsley is a well-known advocate for reading, authors and literature around Tasmania. Notably in 2018, he gave a speech in Launceston prior to his departure from the top job at Fullers. The speech focused on Mr Tilsley's experience as a bookseller and his time overseeing the shop's publishing arm, which first started up in 1930 and has published everything from detective fiction to books about Tasmanian history. READ MORE: Meet the Northern Tasmanians receiving Australia Day honours "That's that really wide collection of things that you can publish if you are in Tasmania. "And in lots of ways I have done the full gamut," he said at the time. "I hope that there is some contribution there [from Fullers] both in literature and in history that people will value in times to come," he added. Mr Tilsley delivered the speech to a packed room at the Launceston Library. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/13c6e2ac-ee73-4fb5-9766-98b6faadc9e2.jpeg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg