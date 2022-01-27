news, local-news,

As the City of Launceston Council gets set for its first meeting of 2022, place brand policy will be one of the main talking points. The council began the project by consulting with key stakeholders in an attempt to get a sense of how to market Launceston in Tasmania, and internationally. City of Launceston councillor Rob Soward said there was still some more work to do on the policy. "I guess the purpose of [the council meeting] will be to review the work that's been done at the moment," he said. "A fair bit of work has gone into it over time and it's been pretty heavily consulted and a lot of feedback has been sought." READ MORE: Divers re-enter First Basin as search continues for missing swimmer Cr Soward said the breadth of feedback made finalising the brand plan a challenge. "Going forward it's about having something that's strong and relates to our place," he said. "Tomorrow's certainly a very positive step in that journey." While Cr Soward said he wasn't aware of the exact figure the place branding would cost, it was always a "tricky balancing act." "People don't always understand the work that goes into something like this," he said. "I always say I'd much rather be criticised for doing something than criticised for doing nothing." READ MORE: Damage to Aboriginal petroglyph site investigated One of the other items on the agenda for the meeting will look at the Cimitiere Street Precinct. "There has been a significant amount of work that has gone on about identifying pockets or precincts in the city and capturing what's there and will help guide future development," Cr Soward said.

