sport, local-sport,

A final burst of speed towards the end of the race saw Newstead Athletics Club's Sam Clifford take home the Tasmanian 3000m championship title. North West Athletics Club president Mike Gunson said the race had been wonderfully matched, coming down to two highly credited Australian level athletes. "Sam Clifford's speed just got over the top of James Hansen." He said the women's race was also a two person battle between Ebony Webb and Darcy Miller. "Ebony just managed to finish slightly ahead of Miller in a very competitive and thrilling race." Speaking on the conditions, Gunson said the race had been run in very good conditions that were warm with a light wind at Penguin's Dial Park. Gunson said Athletics Tasmania was very pleased with the fields of 20 for the open men's and 15 for the open women's races. He said the race would remain on Australia Day. "North West Athletics Club is really pleased from the support it gets from clubs in the north and the south and believes it has a strong future. "It has now become a tradition to be at Penguin and the athletes are supporting it." Sam Clifford 8:07.04; James Hanson 8:10.35; Bailey Murzecki-Hince 8:21.06 Ebony Webb 10:19.30; Darcy Miller 10:22.13; Lily Overton 10:29.53

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/2eff13e3-842c-44bb-a9fc-a5be80211743.JPG/r0_209_4111_2532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg