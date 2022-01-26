Judge finds fisherman's jail term was not excessive

news, local-news,

A 24-year-old fisherman who received a four-month jail sentence from a magistrate for evading police was not excessively sentenced, a Supreme Court judge has found. In April last year, Andrew Scott Murray received a four-month sentence, with two months of that suspended for 18 months, from Magistrate Ken Stanton for several driving offences. Mr Stanton told Murray, of Ravenswood, that his driving was a serious example of the offence of evading police under aggravated circumstances. READ MORE: Changes to Check In TAS app under consideration An inebriated Murray sped away from a random breath test and collided with a car after running two red lights about 12.05pm on November 22, 2020, the court heard. The crash was at the corner of Wellington and Brisbane streets. "You are fortunate that the consequences were not much more serious," Mr Stanton said. "You should not have been driving at all and you had alcohol in your body." READ MORE: Council to consider pausing e-scooter trial Mr Murray lodged an appeal against sentence through defence counsel Mark Doyle on the ground that the sentence was manifestly excessive. The offence occurred when Murray left an RBT site and sped along Wellington Street towards the Paterson Street intersection and went through a red light. He continued driving and swerved around a vehicle stopped at a red light and crashed into a Mitsubishi Lancer travelling through the green light along Brisbane Street. READ MORE: Interstate woman found dead at Cataract Gorge The Mitsubishi was spun 180 degrees while Murray's Nissan Patrol rolled, finishing up 30 metres down the road. Mr Murray's breath analysis was 0.87. Speed analysis showed the vehicle doing 73km/h before the crash. Acting Justice David Porter said the sentence of imprisonment was not manifestly excessive, having regard to the circumstances of the offending and the applicant's history. "That sentence is within the permissible range of sentences in spite of the overall impact of all orders," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/644601c6-61ba-41bf-9a94-8dd5b277d51b.jpg/r12_286_5443_3354_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg