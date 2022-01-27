newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Hundreds of attendees gathered yesterday for a day of sun, sand and fun at Gofton Beach as part of the The Bridport Splash Australia Day festivities. Despite the overcast conditions, attendees came from various parts of Tasmania and interstate to take part in the annual beach day. Held by the Bridport Surf Life Saving Club, the event was made possible by the support of the Dorset Council and the federal government through the National Australia Day Council. Activities included surf boat and inflatable rescue boat demonstrations by the Surf Life Saving Club, nippers races, sack races and sprints, as well as beach volleyball, tug of war and a sandcastle-building competition. READ MORE: Damage to Aboriginal petroglyph site investigated Dorset mayor Greg Howard said it was a great family day with something for everyone. "It's been a great day, we have so many activities and we have the nippers and lifesavers doing some great activities that involve the kids coming along as well," he said. "The weather is a bit cool and we normally have a huge crowd here so it's great to see a few hundred people out here enjoying the beach. Cr Howard said even though it was a slightly windy day, people were taking advantage of the warm weather. "It's a great family day out, a good day to celebrate and interact with everyone and the kids and adults all have great fun. "There are lots of people getting involved with the sandcastle building competition, lots of people get quite competitive with that which is great fun and it's not just the kids, the parents get into it too." Despite rainy and muggy conditions, over 200 members of the George Town community attended the municipality's annual Australia Day pool party. The event, held at the George Town Swimming Pool on William Street was brought back for its second edition after the success of its inaugural year in 2021. Entry was free, but spots were limited as the event was capped at 250. Manager of Liveable and Connected communities at Georgetown Council Megan Bennett said the event, which was collectively funded by the Australia Day Council and Georgetown Council sold out within the first 10-days that tickets were available. "It's a real hit among the community, and particularly with the kids, mainly because of the laser tag and pool activities, as well as the waterslide," she said. READ MORE: Meet the Northern Tasmanians receiving Australia Day honours Free water and catering, including roast meats and salad was available, and ice cream was also provided later in the day. Half an hour away in Weymouth, an initiative that won George Town Council's event of the year at the awards ceremony earlier in the day, was held on the beach. According to event MC and committee member of the Weymouth Progress Association Luke Miller, the annual sandcastles competition had existed for about 50 years. Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer was tasked with judging the event, in which each of the 30 groups participated. "I think it should still be celebrated, but not in a way that would upset other people." Mandy Provis "We've always celebrated it on this day, year after year, why would we change it after so long?" Rachel Woodgate and her daughter Adalyn Benson (2) "I can't see why it shouldn't be celebrated, what happened was years and years ago." Jacinta Brown

