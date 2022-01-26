newsletters, editors-pick-list,

As the government continues to push parents to vaccinate their children ahead of the school year, critics of the vaccination plan are asking why available resources are not being brought to bear. The Pharmacy Guild of Tasmania has called on the state government to step into line with the rest of the country and allow pharmacies to join the vaccination program for children aged five to 11. Pharmacy Guild of Tasmania president Helen O'Byrne described the government's plan for vaccinating the youngest cohort of the population as short-sighted. She said with vaccination numbers lagging in some parts of the state, and travel to GP and state-run clinics not practical for everyone, the government was allowing one of the state's most trusted and accessible health providers to go to waste. "They just want us to focus on vaccinating adults and it's short-sighted," she said. "We believe that we should be involved in the rollout across all age groups, as is the case in every other state and territory. "If there's health advice that pharmacists should assist the rollout, then surely that should apply to Tasmania as well?" Labor's Health spokesperson Anita Dow said the government should be coming up with a broad suite of options for parents to get their children vaccinated as the school year approached. Like Ms O'Byrne, Ms Dow said the government had overlooked the fact that some families had limited access to clinics and GPs. "The government still hasn't responded to sensible calls to utilise Tasmania's pharmacy network to help roll out COVID vaccines for five to 11-year-olds," she said. "Giving pharmacists the ability to administer the vaccine would be a game-changer in lifting vaccination rates, especially in rural and regional areas where fewer clinic appointments are available. "Other jurisdictions have already put this plan in place and the government hasn't provided any reason why Tasmania could not follow. Speaking earlier in the month, Director of Public Health Mark Veitch said with children aged five to 11 representing only a small part of the population requiring vaccinations, the state was well placed to manage the workload. "We have capacity within the state system to have every one of those 45,000 children vaccinated by a nurse with experience in vaccinating children," he said. "It's much more sensible, rather than introducing pharmacists who have never vaccinated young children before to that task to actually concentrate that task on the people who are experienced at it, with some support from the General Practice." Dr Veitch said rather than outsourcing five to 11-year-olds to pharmacists, the government needed its partners in the vaccination process to pull their weight where it was most needed, pointing to the more than 150,000 people who would be eligible for a booster shot in the coming weeks. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

