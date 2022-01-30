community,

The Tasmanian summer of 1961 was hot and dry, with the lowest rainfall since records began in 1885. Fires were burning all over the state and water was in short supply. At the Launceston Council meeting on January 16, 1961, aldermen pointed out that the Henry Street Tip was a serious fire hazard. They said it needed a high fence to stop burning paper blowing out. Instead, the council decided to pay an additional £500 to the contractors, DD Brooks & Son, to employ more men and use a bulldozer full-time. On Tuesday, January 31, hot northerly winds blew dust, smoke and burning paper from the tip site over the industrial precinct across the road in Dowling Street where the men found it hard to work in those conditions but carried on anyway. After lunching at home in Ravenswood Albert Vlaming was in a hurry to get back to work at Derite Plaster when he encountered thick smoke across the road. He wound up his window on the tip side and drove through it, not too concerned as smoke and burning grass on both sides of Henry Street were a regular occurrence. By 2pm flames were sweeping along the railway line through blackberry bushes, tinder dry grass and stacks of scrap timber behind Beck's Timber yard. Firemen, employees and volunteers stood on high racks of timber, pouring thousands of gallons of water on Ambrose's sheet metal shop and Steve Brown's joinery factory, as red-hot roofing iron flew into the air. The two blazing buildings were destroyed, reduced to a pile of ash and twisted remnants of machinery. Febey and Martin's sawmill was saved when employees clambered on to the roof and beat out sparks with wet bags. A large shed containing a 24ft, £500 yacht being built by Steve and MF Brown escaped destruction. Two other sawmills were not so lucky - one owned by John Fitzsimmons and the other by DG Nicholls burst into flames when six, 44-gallon drums of diesel fuel stored in a shed exploded with a bang sending up a huge mushroom-like plume of black smoke, adding to the conflagration. Oil sprayed over the firefighters, and women in white attire at the ABC Bowling Club in Racecourse Crescent reported being covered in black spots. Sparks from that explosion ignited another sawmill near Cypress Street owned by brothers JO and DG Nicholls. Dropping water pressure made the fight for this mill a losing battle. As the fire destroyed back fences in Cypress Street, residents used rotary hoes and garden hoses to cut fire breaks and dampen down. Two women from Boland Street made buckets of tea and Abbott's supplied crates of cordial for the thirsty firefighters. The inferno raged for five hours, and the damage was estimated at £50,000. Mr Brooks claimed the fire was not caused by the tip, the council cleaned up the rubbish at the corner of Henry and Dowling streets and the business owners vowed to re-build.

