sport, local-sport,

Spreyton trainer Barry Campbell won't be rushed into deciding future plans for Alpine Wolf after the star three-year-old got a huge scare in the $100,000 Launceston Guineas at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Alpine Wolf was backed from $1.95 early in the week to start at $1.28 and was expected to win easily - but he scraped home by a short half head over maiden galloper No Surprises with Victorian filly Bundle Of Fun 3/4 length away third. Campbell didn't seem unduly concerned about the narrow margin but he wasn't rushing into a commitment to tackle the Tasmanian Derby in just over a fortnight. "Horses usually improve two or three lengths once they've had one go over these longer distances and I think that's what he'll do," Campbell said. "I've also said all along that I would have liked to give him another 1600m lead-up race. "We won't make any decisions on his next start for two or three days - we'll see how he pulls up, see how eats, do some bloods, look at his condition. "It might be either the Derby or the weight-for-age race here on Cup Day ... or he might even go to the paddock. "There is no great rush with him. "He's done a fantastic job already because he was as sick as a dog early in his prep. "When he turns four, he'll be a different horse." Campbell said Alpine Wolf would have been sold to Hong Kong had he not failed a vet test. "They sent someone down to ride him work and I think they would have bought him if he'd passed the vets," the trainer said. "But he didn't so that's my good luck." Veteran sprinter Liffeybeau led all the way for an upset win in the $50,000 Ladbrokes Stakes. The eight-year-old was coming off two unplaced runs since a spell when he had excuses. Trainer Michael Trinder said publicly that Liffeybeau's first-up failure was his fault as he'd fed the gelding too much boiled barley and he was "too fat on the inside". At his next start, the horse was caught wide and stewards noted that his saddle shifted badly at the 800m. "He was virtually retired from the race last time," Trinder said. Ben Yole won the $14,000 New Norfolk Cup for the second year in a row in Hobart on Wednesday with a horse that started double-figure odds but didn't surprise either Yole or some punters. Where Ya Bin, having his fifth start for Yole since arriving from Victoria, finished strongly to beat two other long-priced runners, Colby Sanz ($23) and Kardesler ($23). The winner also opened at $23 with tab.com.au but was backed into $15 in an open race. Yole, who races the six-year-old with Latrobe businessman Warren Viney, said the win didn't surprise him. "He's been very good since coming from Victoria and had really good standing-start form and long-distance form in Western Australia," the trainer said. "We expected him to run a really good race - he just needed luck to go his way and he got a perfect drive (from Bronte Miller)." Miller said Where Ya Bin felt good in the run and coming to the home turn she was confident of figuring in the finish. "I knew he was travelling and I was feeling confident of finishing top five but winning is even better," the driver said. Yole said he would continue to look for similar standing-start races for the Bettors Delight gelding. The leading trainer had 61 of the 85 runners at the meeting and went home with six of the seven winners.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/7b4413d8-01e4-4901-8544-6339dcfed903.jpg/r0_1198_1925_2286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg