How does credit work in Australia?

Credit in Australia is used for everything from credit cards and phone contracts up to car loans and home mortgages.
In order to determine whether you are a risky borrower, lenders use your credit score. It's based on information in your credit report, including how much you've borrowed and whether you've made on-time repayments.
With a low credit score, lenders may perceive you as a higher risk and may be reluctant to lend you money, or they may charge you higher interest rates.
Knowing your credit score is an important part of your financial health as it can have major impacts on your ability to borrow, including a mortgage for your dream home.
How Your Credit Score Is Determined In Australia
In Australia, lenders will check your credit score and obtain a copy of your credit report when you apply for a home loan or other form of financing.
Experian, Equifax (formerly Veda) and Illion (formerly Dun and Bradstreet) are three credit reporting agencies that collect your financial information and compile it into a credit report. Your credit score is also calculated by some of these bureaus using the data they collect.
Since each agency collects financial information differently, they have different approaches to determining your credit score. A free credit report can be obtained every three months or within 90 days after a credit application is rejected. You can request one at any time by paying a small fee.
How Credit Score Rules Changed in 2014
Previously, lenders could learn only negative information about your credit history, such as defaulting payments, bankruptcies, court judgments, and court orders. Since 2014, the government has introduced changes to increase the amount of positive information provided.
The information includes whether or not you have a mortgage, the repayment history of your mortgage going back two years, your credit limit and credit card repayment history, as well as the repayment history of car loans and personal loans.
While these changes were made in 2014, it was only 2019 when the Big Four banks uploaded their mortgage data into this updated system. The majority of credit cards have now been uploaded as well. This could mean your credit score has changed, for the better or for worse. So it is worth applying for a credit report to see how your score has been impacted.
Is It Possible to Improve Your Credit Score?
There are a few strategies you can use to build your credit score including:
Pay Off Debts and Loans on Time: When loans are consistently paid on time to credit bureaus, this can help build credit. If you pay your instalment loans on time, you can improve your credit score dramatically. Additionally, it may help you improve your credit mix if all you have are credit cards.
Be on Time With Your Bill Payments: Taking the time to pay all your bills on time each and every time will help you establish a record of punctual payments. Positive credit reporting will help you improve your credit score.
Make Sure Your Credit Report Is Accurate: Ensure all the information on your credit report is accurate by checking your credit report carefully. You may be negatively impacted by inaccurate information on your credit report.
There's more to it than just past due payments. Raising your credit score involves changing and improving your financial behaviour now and into the future.
Your credit card payments should be made on time, your bills should be paid on time, and your budget should be well-managed. Additionally, you might want to wait to apply for a new credit card or loan and reduce any credit limits you currently hold, depending on your circumstances.