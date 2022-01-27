news, local-news,

"I love my disability. It is the best thing that ever happened to me. It really is." Those words sum up the man who has been recognised as our top Australian. Dylan Alcott, Australian of the Year, what a great choice. His achievements on the tennis court speak volumes, but that isn't why he has been given the honour. It's the voice for people with a disability which has seen him recognised. RELATED: Meet the 13 Northern Tasmanians receiving Australia Day honours He describes himself as the luckiest person in the world. Few would have thought that if they had seen Alcott as a child or been aware of his struggle to survive and live when he was young. He credits his family and close friends for their support as he grew, and found his place in the world. Now he works to help make that world a better place for others with a disability. Alcott challenges everyone around him to have a think about the unconscious bias we all have toward people with disability. If you haven't been exposed to someone with a disability, and often if you have, it is there. His challenge is to lift your expectations of what people with a disability can do. Because it's always more than what you or I think. He says, people with a disability need to become part of the mainstream in our boardrooms, in our parliaments, in our schools, on dating apps and everywhere else. "Start living our lives just like everyone else, and I promise you, you won't just enrich our lives, but you will enrich yours," is Alcott's challenge to all of us. He says that if people with a disability get opportunities, they will take it. READ MORE: Council bans inflatables after Hillcrest tragedy But without non-disabled people giving those opportunities, it's tough. He says he really doesn't care about what he does on the tennis court, but realises that gives him a platform. Being a good person, and an advocate to improve the lives of others with a disability is what he is all about. It's now up to all of us to join him on his campaign to make life great for people with a disability. Alcott is happy to share ways in which we can do this. It can be as simple as treating someone with a disability like you would anyone else. It would be great to think that through a concerted effort spurred on by him and the advocates who came before him, that Australia could become the greatest place in the world for those who live with disabilities.

