WITH COVID raging in Tasmania and our government not being there for the people with the spread by stopping contract tracing, there have been no updates on the check-in app since December 25. It leaves me to ponder on what do those who choose not to vaccinate, mask etc think rallies and protests are actually going to achieve other than perhaps creating a further spread. They are not going to change anything at all, apart from perhaps having further restrictions put on them. The disregard for their health and wellbeing is too hard to comprehend. There are other ways of getting views across without selfishly putting people at risk if they feel the need. READ MORE: Damage to Aboriginal petroglyph site investigated Petitions online, letters and phone calls are a few. The only way we can stem the flow is by all working together. Rallies on freedom of choice are senseless, given it was COVID itself that created the onset of taking those choices away. People really do need to think past how they personally feel as the entire world is all in this together. So I urge everyone to stop thinking of how it affects daily life and start thinking of doing all that is required to give back that life sooner than much later. THE Tasmanian government is now emulating Scotty from marketing. When selling a product, you praise it to the skies, even lie, as long as people buy it. Take two statements from the government in selling their Omicron policy. Get double vaccinated and you'll only get a mild dose of Omicron - false. After six months the protection from double dosing has slumped badly. READ MORE: Meet the Northern Tasmanians receiving Australia Day honours Even people have died. Boosters are essential, probably every six months. Another one: if you feel symptoms, get a rapid antigen test and self-isolate. How? Rapid antigen tests are extremely difficult to obtain. Giving false or misleading information, knowing that people may die if they follow that information, is surely illegal at best, perhaps manslaughter at worst. IN REGARDS to Bruce Webb's letter (The Examiner, January 25), Bruce, you are spot on. It is a damn shame that usually nice people when they are bombarded with fame and money sometimes their persona seems to change. I have no disagreement with Novak Djokovic's rights to his stand on no vaccinations. That is right in a democratic society, although I have had my shots. What irks me is that he rebels against the rights of others to impose restrictions to protect everyone in this pandemic. READ MORE: Rod had a heart attack last year. This treatment likely saved his life He decides he will defy all facets of restrictions and rebels, sending shockwaves amongst many others rule-abiding fantastic players; it is not fair. In his homeland in Serbia, Djokovic is treated like a god and he completely believes and acts like one, boosted by an abundance of money. He has transformed from a likeable, well-respected and magnificent player, into a blithering, anti-social, spoiled brat, but still a magnificent tennis star. It is such a shame he has become such a disruptive influence, filling out false legal documents, defying rules, causing damaging and confusion in the sport he has helped so much, and that is not only Australia but other countries. It does not make sense his power and adulation taken over respect and responsibility.

