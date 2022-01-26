sport, local-sport,

Launceston City have entrusted the development of their blossoming youth structure to experienced midfield general Gedi Krusa. The Prospect NPL club's membership has grown 45 per cent since 2018 and the former Lithuanian under-19 international was seen as the ideal figurehead to head up a youth academy to fill the gap between the juniors, run by Alex Aylott, and the under-18s, coached by Krusa's NPL teammate Dan Smith. Krusa started out with FK Atlantas in his home town of Klaipeda, and went on to play in Latvia, Poland and Estonia before bringing his European experience to Devonport Strikers and Launceston City. Having re-signed as a player for 2022, he will guide the mixture of NTJSA players and Northern Championship under-16s as well as doing strength and conditioning sessions with Lino Sciulli's NPL squad. Krusa has a European B-grade coaching licence and is well respected within the NPL Tasmania as the engine room of Sciulli's side. City's senior president Danny Linger said the appointment was pivotal to the club's ongoing progress. "The youth academy means not pushing players too high too quick and allows us to grow their skills and confidence at a pace that suits them," Linger said. "Our best under-18s go into the Northern Championship and then into the NPL and we proved that last year with Juan Hampson who was playing in the NPL when he was turning 16, acquitted himself very well and ended up winning the Peter Mies Rising Star Award." NPL Tasmania and Northern Championship seasons are set to begin in mid-March although a seven-round statewide development league reserve competition looks likely to be introduced, getting underway in February.

