sport, local-sport,

Launceston export Ariarne Titmus has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia following her gold medal-winning performances at last year's Tokyo Olympics. The 21-year-old won gold in the 200 and 400-metre freestyle as well as an 800m silver and a relay bronze. READ MORE: Order of Australia medal for much-loved Bombers stalwart Titmus was among numerous Australian Dolphins to be honoured. Swimming Australia chief executive officer Eugénie Buckley said the awards were a reflection of the immense achievements in Tokyo. "These honours are further recognition of the joy and sense of community the Dolphins provided Australians across a record equaling Olympics campaign," Buckley said. "We are incredibly proud of the example our athletes set, both in and out of the pool, and sincerely congratulate each of them on this thoroughly deserved reward." Titmus now has her sights set on this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She'll be out to defend the 400, 800 and 4x200m freestyle titles she claimed at the Gold Coast in 2018. She also wants to take out the 200m freestyle. If Titmus can secure the 200-400-800m treble she'll become the first female swimmer since Aussie Karen Moras at Edinburgh in 1970 to achieve the triple at a single Games. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/588361f8-82cf-48bb-bbd2-e2fa7da2b4e2.jpg/r2_153_2998_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg