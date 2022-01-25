news, local-news,

Support for National Disability Insurance Scheme participants regarding rapid antigen tests needs to be extended to other people with disabilities, Advocacy Tasmania says. National Disability Insurance Scheme Minister Linda Reynolds on Monday announced NDIS participants would be able to purchase rapid antigen tests by using funding from their plan. Participants would be able purchase rapid antigen tests for their support workers as needed to ensure they could continue to receive services. READ MORE: Woman dies from COVID in the LGH Following the announcement, Labor argued that the tests should instead be made free for all NDIS participants. Advocacy Tasmania chief executive Leanne Groombridge said Tasmanians who were not on the NDIS and who lived in rural or regional areas were in trouble if they required a rapid antigen test. "If a person with disability needs to proactively isolate to protect themselves and they're not on the NDIS, there are no real supports available," she said. READ MORE: The elective surgeries with the longest waits in Tasmania "Ninety per cent of people with disability will never be eligible for the NDIS. "People with disability from chronic health conditions have an incredibly hard time getting NDIS access, but they are one of the highest risk groups for COVID-19." Mark Riseley has an lifelong autoimmune disorder and has been unsuccessful in his attempts to join the NDIS since 2017. He said the spread of COVID-19 in Tasmania combined with his respiratory issues meant he had to isolate at home as much as possible. READ MORE: Launceston man fighting for life after veering off road Mr Riseley said he had been sent a RAT to his home through the state government on one occasion when he developed COVID symptoms. Outside of this arrangement, he said he had struggled to obtain tests due to shortages in retail outlets. Mr Riseley said more consideration needed to be given towards those with a disability or autoimmune conditions who were not on the NDIS. He said this meant making rapid antigen tests free and delivered to homes. "The concept of going out to collect a COVID test when you have an immune disorder is ridiculous and dangerous," Mr Riseley said. "With an immune disorder, you tend to isolate as it is so there is an unrecognised load on top of that when you consider COVID. "There is a lot of anxiety when you don't have the support you need to deal with it." Premier Peter Gutwein said Tasmanians who were immunocompromised should first consult with their medical professional. "In terms of any supports that we might need to provide, then obviously there are a range of supports that the government can provide to people in those circumstances," he said. As of this week, concession card holders are able to obtain 10 free tests over three months. Ms Groombridge said Advocacy Tasmania welcomed the state government's recent decision to make N95 face masks free to all Tasmanians with a disability or an immune-compromised condition. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

