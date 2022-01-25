news, local-news,

The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre's campaign manager has criticised the decision to transfer the copyright of the Aboriginal flag to the federal government. Artist Harold Thomas created the flag in 1970 and up until this change, anyone who wanted to use the flag legally had to ask permission or pay a fee. "My initial thoughts were thoughts of worry and concern that the Australian Government, who have denied Aboriginal people their sovereignty, self-determination and land, are the people taking control of the symbol that represents our rights as Aboriginal people," TAC's campaign manager Nala Mansell said. "It's vital that the Australian Government involve Aboriginal people in discussions about the flag that represents us. "To correct these failings, the government must immediately introduce federal legislation that gives Aboriginal ownership and control of the Aboriginal flag." Ms Mansell said introducing the legislation would provide greater freedoms for Aboriginal people. "This will allow Aboriginal people to decide how we can use our own flag, which represents our identity and our people," she said. "At the moment, if we wanted to protest, we have to ask for permission to use our own flag. "Imagine if Israel took over the Palestinian flag." Ms Mansell said people shouldn't be fooled by headlines that the flag is now free. "Headlines of the flag being set free completely ignores the fact that the Australian Government is the representative of the colonisation of our lands," she said. "It completely fools people that its free. "I think that now the Australian Government owns it, it completely diminishes the significance of the Aboriginal flag." Ms Mansell was also critical of Mr Thomas' decision. "It was obviously for financial gain, which is disappointing to see," she said. "The government waved millions of dollars in his face which has also given them the power and ownership over a flag that symbolises our people."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141052056/1329efe4-4786-47ad-80d3-1c448d3ef4eb.jpg/r0_118_4497_2659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg