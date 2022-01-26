news, local-news,

Australia Day award ceremonies were held by councils across the state's North yesterday in celebration of the selfless individuals who contributed to their respective municipalities over the past year, or for an extended period of time. Break O'Day Council hosted the area's Australia Day Awards Celebration at the Portland Hall, St Helens. The official winners of the Break O'Day Council Australia Day Awards were presented by Mayor Mick Tucker and Australia Day Ambassador, John X. The Australian Young Citizen of the Year Award was given to Catherine Bean. Catherine is currently a member of the Fingal and Anson Bay Volunteer Fire Brigade. Her father was the local fire chief when she was growing up, so from a very early age she had some form of involvement with the Fingal Volunteer Fire Brigade. When she turned 11 she joined the brigade as a volunteer. Catherine has recently received a five-year-long service badge from Tasmania Fire Service. The recipients of the Australia Day Citizen of the Year Award were Beverley and Peter Rubenach Beverley and Peter are advocates for people living with disabilities and their carers. Beverley and Peter were full-time carers for their son Tim for 24 years. Beverley and Peter share their story to help open doors for people who suffer with acquired brain injury and the carers who support them. READ MORE: Damage to Aboriginal petroglyph site investigated They have taken their story to the Senate Joint Standing Committee, the Senate Estimate National Disability Insurance Agency as well as calling for urgent changes to NDIS/NDIA. Other award winners included St Helens Marine Rescue and Sophie Richards winning the Break O'Day Municipal Excellence Award. The Break O'Day Sustainability Excellence Award was won by Todd Dudley and the Mayor's Special Awards were presented to Cindy Bevan and Joe Rattray. A crowd of more than 140 attended the Australia Day Awards Ceremony at Winnaleah tonight and listened to why Dorset is great - our fantastic community members and volunteers. Australia Day Ambassador Heather Francis inspired the crowd with her passion for health and education and then assisted Dorset mayor Greg Howard in presenting the Dorset's award winners for 2022. The Community Event of the Year was won by the North East Arts and Crafts Festival 2021. The Dorset Sports Award was given to Taia Lette, with Volunteer of the Year awarded to Joanne Kerr. READ MORE: Meet the Northern Tasmanians receiving Australia Day honours Ruby Hall took home the Young Citizen of the Year Award and Rodney Martin was honoured with Citizen of the Year. Certificates of Appreciation were also presented to the Dorset Suicide Prevention Network, Tara Lette, the Under 17 Scottsdale Junior Football Club 2021 Premiership Team, Mary Brown, Karen Pinnington, Libby Richardson, Zoe Bennett and the Dorset Ambulance Volunteers. George Town Council's award presentations and breakfast was held at the Graham Fairless Centre, and was attended by Premier Peter Gutwein and Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer. The Australia Day community event of the year award was presented to the Weymouth Sandcastle Event Australia Day 2021. The Australia Day Young Citizen of the Year Award was given to Gabrielle Barnard, for her involvement with the Tasmania Fire Service. The Australia Day Citizen of the Year Award was handed out to Don Heather for his involvement with different community organisations over several decades, before and after retirement. The West Tamar Council's Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony was held on Wednesday from 8am at the Tailrace Centre, with about 100 guests in attendance. The Citizen of the Year award was handed out to Patricia Beams, for meticulously maintaining the beach in front of her Gravelly Beach home for more than 50 years. Young Citizen of the Year award was given to Chloe White, the municipality's first ever Youth Mayor. Young Sportsperson of the Year was awarded to Jake Birtwhistle, a local triathlete that recently represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics. Community Event of the Year went to the Sustainable Living Festival, hosted and organised by Tamar NRM and volunteers, in October 2021 at the Windsor Community Precinct. The West Tamar Landcare Group won Community Group of the Year. The Mayor's Award went to Mandy and Carl Cooper, who joined the Rotary Club of West Tamar in 2016, and the board in 2018, of which Carl is currently President. READ MORE: Rod had a heart attack last year. This treatment likely saved his life Mayor Christina Holmdahl said each recipient reflected true Australian values. "They also represent hard work and selflessness, often over a number of years," she said. Meander Valley Council officially announced their 2022 Australia Day award recipients ahead of a more formal event to be held in coming weeks. This year, Laura Richardson from Deloraine was named Citizen of the Year for her extensive community service as a director on the Meander Valley Financial Services executive board, life member of the Deloraine Amateur Basketball Association, and founder of the Deloraine Devils Netball The Meander Valley Young Citizen of the Year Award was awarded to Luke Cole for his work in restoring key pieces of the Westbury Preservation Association's collection, as well as for volunteer work at Deloraine House. The Meander Valley Sports Award recipient was Renee Walker. She received the award for her work at the Deloraine Football Club. Chudleigh's Australia Day Breakfast, which was run entirely by volunteers took out Meander Valley's Community Event of the Year Award. Mayor Wayne Johnston said the success of all award winners was a testament to their generosity and dedication. Northern Midlands Council officially announced their 2022 Australia Day award recipients behind closed doors, due to COVID. The Citizen of the Year award was given to Fran Hoyle for her 40 years of volunteer work. The Young Citizen of the Year award was handed out to 15-year-old Mitchell Green, for his work across several volunteer organisations, including the Longford RSL Club and the Esk 8 Ball Committee. The Longford Jazz Festival won event of the year, and volunteer recognition awards were presented to Midlands Anglican Op Shop, Paul Eyres, Ross Village Market, Aubrey Morgan, Jan Haege, and Philip Williams. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/22b5e55a-e5f0-4e31-9258-ce8902516da0.jpg/r0_551_4032_2829_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg