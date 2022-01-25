Anglers enjoy briny bounty this month

sport, local-sport,

Anglers found saltwater productive in January. Down East, some over the Shelf off Bicheno hooked mako, then striped trumpeter and flathead closer in. Hefty flathead have also been boated along the north-east near Tomahawk together with sizeable snapper from Tam O'Shanter Bay off Lulworth. Five fish aggregating devices, or FADs, were placed off Tasmania's East just before Christmas. FADs are aimed at improving recreational fishing and anglers trying near others earlier last year reported good catches including kingfish and tuna. These devices were to be set up at Binalong Bay, Pirates Bay and Wineglass Bay with two at Coles Bay. Water levels of most north-western hydro lakes are nicely high but Lake Rowallan has been lowered while maintenance is done until April. Lately, Rowallan has been at 11.73m below Full Supply Level and with its boat ramp unusable at or below 11m, boaters should check at www.hydro.com.au/water/lake-levels or phone 1300 360 441. Trout hunting terrestrial tucker were helped earlier this month by heavy, often localised, rain lifting northern river levels, especially in the east and north east. The South Esk system reached moderate flood levels, particularly in middle and upper parts thanks to high flows in tributaries like the Break O'Day. Besides the North Esk, also running high were the Meander and lower parts of the Macquarie system, with strong flows down the Lake River and Brumbys Creek. Arthurs Lake 1.88 (metres from full) Great Lake 11.67 Little Pine Lagoon 0.75 Penstock Lagoon 0.25 Woods Lake 0.57 Lake St Clair 1.96 Lake Echo 3.12 Bradys Lake 2.05 Bronte Lagoon 1.09 Laughing Jack Lagoon 3.33 Meadowbank 0.25 Lake Plimsoll 5.61 Lake Murchison 15.82 Lake Mackintosh 4.27 Lake Pieman 0.27 Lake Mackenzie 5.79 Lake Rowallan 11.73 Lake Parangana 0.38 Lake Cethana 0.18 Lake Barrington 0.25 Lake Gairdner 0.54 Lake Paloona 1.08 Lake Leake 4.62 (FSL 5m)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/4766e802-0127-42e3-a67d-bee82713853b.jpg/r0_212_4171_2569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg