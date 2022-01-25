sport, local-sport,

Olympic champions of swimming and tennis united when Tasmanian Ariarne Titmus grabbed the chance to meet Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. The Launceston-born dual gold medallist from Tokyo said she has been a long-time fan of the 20-time Grand Slam winner who also claimed an Olympic title in Beijing. Titmus, 21, watched the 35-year-old Spaniard perform at Melbourne Park as a guest in his players' box. "I saw Rafa play and he killed it," she said. "I've never actually come to the tennis before because of swimming so to be in Rafa's player's box with his team was a next-level experience for me. To be with them and feel connected to him in that way was a real special day." Titmus said it was impossible not to admire Nadal's career which has included titles at all four Grand Slams stretching back to 2005 when the freestyle specialist was just five years old. "I'm a fan of who he is as a person, his dedication to his sport and the longevity he's had in tennis," she said. Titmus watched Nadal defeat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

