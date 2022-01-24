coronavirus,

More than 65,000 Tasmanians will become eligible for their COVID-19 booster from February 1, as the wait time between your second dose and booster shot drops from four months to three. This decision follows advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations that the booster is safe to administer at this earlier date. This means if you had your second dose any time before November 1 you will be eligible to get your booster from February 1. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said more than a third of Tasmanians over the age of 18-years-old have already had their booster shot, strengthening their immunity against Coronavirus. However, he urged those eligible but without an appointment to not hesitate. "It's also a timely reminder that there are still 60,000 people aged 50 and over who haven't had their booster, leaving them more vulnerable to the potentially serious effects of COVID," Mr Rockliff said. "Now is not the time to be complacent. "I want to encourage all Tasmanians to check when they had their second dose of the vaccine and when that three month milestone arrives, I urge them to please book that booster." Vaccination appointments can be booked for state-run clinics across the state - including in Burnie and Devonport - or at participating pharmacies and general medical practices. Mr Rockliff said staff were doing "a phenomenal job administering boosters in record numbers". "In the last two weeks pharmacies and GPs have delivered 55,000 vaccinations - by far the highest number since the start of the rollout." The date of a person's second dose can be found on their Medicare vaccination certificate, available on the Check In TAS app if it has been synced. Bookings can be made online at the Coronavirus Tasmania website or by calling the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116107549/4602d28a-2563-4424-8261-a3b8a60a5f76.JPG/r0_210_5390_3255_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg