sport, local-sport,

Launceston riders Nicole Frain and Georgia Baker have had another strong day at the Festival of Cycling in South Australia. Newly-crowned national road race champion Frain recorded her second successive third-place finish on the 171-kilometre second stage from McLaren Vale to Echunga. Baker finished 24th in a bunch finish, recording the same 2:23.42 time as stage winner Maeve Plouffe. The results leave Frain in fourth place (+15) and Baker fifth (+17) with her Bikeexchange-Jayco teammate Ruby Roseman-Gannon enjoying an eight-second lead over Plouffe. Baker picked up points in both intermediate sprints to sit third in the points classification with six, and Frain is fifth (two). Devonport's Anya Louw (ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast) came 55th (+1'32) to drop to 52nd overall and 16th in the young rider classification. Frain's Roxsolt Liv Sram leads the team classification. Tuesday's third stage takes the riders 87km around Lobethal before the women's race finishes, and the men's race starts, with a criterium in Adelaide.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/aa1f2889-5c72-45cc-b656-2c8a8ae1445f.jpg/r0_317_4653_2946_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg