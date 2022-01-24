news, local-news, batwoman, chiropterologist, Devonport City Council, Kelcey Tier, Lisa Cawthen, microbats, bat tours

One diminutive forest bat with its aerial agility can eat up to 1000 mosquitos a night, according to the person dubbed Tassie's "batwoman" environmental scientist Lisa Cawthen. As a chiropterologist (person who studies bats) she happily sheds light on the lives of Tasmania's "mysterious" protected flying mammals. Such is the fascination with microbats; there's a waiting list to join her Bat Discovery Nights at Kelcey Tier hosted by the Devonport City Council. Council's natural resource management officer Phil Hrstich said he plans to hold more bat tours to meet the demand and get people out enjoying the city's beautiful reserves. "Last year, we discovered chocolate wattled bats and little forest bats using audio bat detectors to find them," he said. Ms Cawthen is not surprised at the popularity of the tours. "I've always found people are fascinated with bats; they're mysterious, and people want to learn more," she said. "We have eight different species in Tasmania. During the day, they sleep in tree holes and under bark, but as many people will know, some species will happily live in people's sheds and rooves and at night come out and forage in bushland and paddocks around street lights and waterways. "All our bats eat insects, spiders pretty much the whole suite of invertebrates. "The little forest bat loves mosquitos at this time of year; it's estimated one little bat can eat up to 1000 mosquitos in a night. "One tree can have hundreds of bats sleeping inside of it who come out and forage for kilometres around that tree." Fruit bats found interstate and microbats located in Tassie were very different, she said. "To hold something the size of your thumb with every organ we have and can fly as a scientist, I find that fascinating," she said. She said bats had a bad reputation for being disease carriers, and the best thing was to leave the bats alone. "They've been around tens of thousands of years and do carry a lot of diseases, but it's really unlikely to affect us as humans. "As long as we respect bats and don't handle them, they are safe and have a really important role in the ecosystem as insectivores. "Like any animal, if you touch it or get scratched, you can get sick, and it's the same with bats. "There have been no bat diseases recorded in Tasmania, but that doesn't mean (bat lyssavirus) is not here, and we assume it is." On her tours, she reveals the world of bats, uses bat detectors, records bat calls, and searches for bats. The next free Kelcey Tier Discovery Tour is on January 31 at 8.30 pm. Bookings call 6424 0511 or email: council@devonport.tas.gov.au

