A rifle club has described Meander Valley Council's decision to reject a one-kilometre firing range as "ideological" and "political" with the matter set to go to a planning appeals hearing. The council voted 5-3 last month to reject Kentish Rifle Club's proposal between Maggs Mountain and Arm River Valley, on Sustainable Timber Tasmania permanent timber production zone land. The council report had recommended approving the south-east-facing firing range, which would have a four-kilometre safety area at the end and sit about 8.5-kilometres from the Walls of Jerusalem National Park bushwalking entrance, and 17-kilometres from the Overland Track. But it has faced fierce opposition, including dozens of submissions to council against it. Councillor Deborah White had concerns it would "confine and restrain" other users on adjoining properties, while mayor Wayne Johnston - although a shooter himself - said he wanted to see a noise assessment. However deputy mayor Michael Kelly said the proposal adhered to the council's planning scheme. "Taking the emotion out of it and looking at it as a planning authority, I'll have to support it," he said. A shooting range must have a two-kilometre attenuation distance from its boundaries, but the club argued that only two huts were encompassed in these areas and neither qualified as a "sensitive use" - which was also mentioned in the council report. The club also claimed it had carried out a noise assessment in the presence of a council officer which resulted in no firearms sound being detected at a school camp area, or at the huts. The results of this assessment were not included in the council report. Kentish Rifle Club secretary Edmund Stewart said they were confident of a successful appeal in the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. "It was knocked back on ideological and political means, nothing else," he said. "STT picked out the land for us. It wasn't regrowing, it's a bit of wasteland that's been burnt two or three times and won't regrow. "For 18 months, we've made four attempts at different places but they didn't tick all the boxes. This one doesn't have any sensitive area restrictions, it meets police and STT requirements." The club was hoping to apply for a state grant to construct the range, which would be a replacement for the closing of the Sheffield Rifle Club, and possible upcoming closure of ranges at Campbell Town and Smithton. Meander Valley Council did not need to carry out an environmental assessment, as natural values on the land were a matter for STT, or the Commonwealth if required. Opponents have been attempting to gather support for the appeals stage, arguing that the firing range would impact on other users including bushwalking, would harm environmental values and would create safety issues on surrounding roads, with Jean Symes saying the sound could carry much further than the club admitted. A preliminary hearing was held on January 19, and the main TASCAT hearing is expected to be heard in April.

