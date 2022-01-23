newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Thirty-five new GP registrars will begin their specialty training this week, boosting the state's health sector. General Practice Training Tasmania chief executive Judy Dew said the doctors would be undergoing intensive training in general practices across the state. "These 35 doctors have already received a medical degree from university and are well on the way to becoming fantastic GPs," she said. READ MORE: Mowbray crash causes serious injuries "Being a GP isn't easy and over the next three years, these GP registrars will undergo thorough and intensive training and gain a range of skills. "The next stage is to undergo specialty training with GPTT in the Australian General Practice Training program and hone their skills in a practical environment whilst working in the community under expert supervision." Thirteen doctors will be based in the North, six will be based in the North-West, and 16 will be based in the South. Launceston-based GP and GP supervisor Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said there was a workforce shortage in regards to GPs in Tasmania, so it was great to see new people undertaking training. READ MORE: Five more in hospital in Tasmania due to COVID-19 "They have often been in university or training for university by the time they start so they have the book skills, but the big thing we teach them is moving that to the individual patient and their needs," he said. "There is no one right answer for every patient." Dr Muir Wilson said though the training programs were good, more needed to be done to make general practice "more attractive" to study for those within the medical profession. An Australian Senate Committee inquiry into general practitioner and related health services to outer metropolitan, rural, and regional Australians is meeting on Monday. GPTT plans to give evidence to back their case - asking to defer the proposed changes by the federal government until 2025. "Building a whole new GP training system from scratch when you have one that is currently working makes no sense, particularly at the same time as GPs and federal and state health departments are battling the biggest pandemic in a century," GPTT chairman Paul Viney said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/ad0ee1b8-3c12-436e-a1d0-b50e9be575d7.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg