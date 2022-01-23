sport, local-sport,

Tri Events Tasmania is gearing up for the return of the Greens Beach Triathlon on Sunday, January 30. A new addition to the 2021 state calendar, the event claimed the 'Triathlon Tasmania Race of The Year', the first inaugural event to do so. It attracted some top athletes with Tokyo Olympian Jake Birtwhistle, national cycling champ Hamish McKenzie and other rising stars putting on a magnificent show for the spectators. Suited for all ages and abilities, this triathlon is held in a perfect location with generally calm water, a flat but challenging bike course and perfect run course. On offer is the sprint distance (750-metre swim, 20km bike ride, 5km run), a Trystars event for 7-12 year olds (150m swim, 1.5km run) and a new addition this year is the corporate challenge teams event. This is a perfect opportunity for businesses to advertise while taking part in a fun and physical activity. Race organiser William Blackaby is confident about building on the event's inaugural edition. "Given last year's success, the event is attracting lots of interest," he said. "Entries are looking great across all categories and with over $2000 worth of prizes and giveaways, numbers are expected to increase in the lead-up." Racing kicks off at 9.30am with registrations from 8am-9am. Register via the Greens Beach Triathlon Facebook page or https://www.greensbeachtri.com/ Entries close 11:59am on Saturday, January 29. Blackaby said the health and safety of competitors, volunteers and spectators is paramount. "Event logistics have been assessed and upgraded to ensure we meet state and federal government COVID-19 guidelines, have a mask handy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/d6bfe55c-4cc7-4209-afcd-bc5785229bac.jpg/r1_99_959_640_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg