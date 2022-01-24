newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Fishers of all ages and abilities have been reminded of the 43 remaining tagged trout still waiting to be caught across the state as part of the $100,000 Tasmanian tagged trout promotion. Fifty tagged brown trout have been released into waters around Tasmania for the 2021/22 angling season. READ MORE: Mowbray crash causes serious injuries Minister for Primary Industries and Water Guy Barnett said fishing was a Tasmanian way of life. "The tagged trout competition has been very successful and I can advise that with a recent trout caught in Lake Rosebery we now have 43 of the 50 tagged trout still out there ready to be caught," he said. "The competition has been very successful, as has the government's plan to remove the fee for junior anglers." Each tag is orange and features unique identifying details. A current inland angling licence is required to fish with a rod, reel and line in any inland water in Tasmania. READ MORE: Bushfire still burning 'uncontrolled' near Tullah Longford Fishing Club member Matthew Brooks, who's club is involved in the competition, said juniors played an important part in the club. "We base our club on a lot of junior members," he said. "We've seen the club dwindle away in junior membership over the last few years," he said. "We want to build up our junior membership again." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

