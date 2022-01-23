sport, local-sport,

It's an understatement to say that Brighton trainer Blake Pursell is due for a change of luck in the Launceston Cup. Pursell, who will have four runners in Monday night's heats at Mowbray, has supplied the runner-up in the final for the past three years. Be Like Bill was second to Hello Rhonda in 2019, Twisted Reality second to Caishen in 2020 and Sprint Gordon second to Wynburn Sheean last year. To add insult to injury, he also had last year's third placegetter Goodnight Vicki. Stable stalwart Sprint Gordon again heads Pursell's team this year and is at $4.80 with Sportsbet for the last of eight heats. Pursell also has Aston Virago ($8.00) in heat 2, McInerney ($5.00) in heat 3 and Aston Paisley ($14) in heat 8. His Victorian-based father Brendan also has two runners - Twisted Reality (5.00) in heat 2 and Don't Tell Bluey ($1.95) in heat 6. Don't Tell Bluey's main opposition is expected to come from fellow Victorian King Of Calypso ($2.70) trained by Tim Britton. The other odds-on favourite in the Sportsbet markets is Hill Top Jack ($1.80) in heat 2. As well as Sprint Gordon, there are three other finalists from last year backing up again - Quick Joey Small (5th), Highland Wonder (6th) and Eagles Nest Egg (8th). The $40,000-to-the-winner Launceston Cup final is at Mowbray on January 31. The series, including heats and consolation, carries total prizemoney of $118,140.

