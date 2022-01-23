sport, local-sport,

New South Wales reinsman Brad Elder capped a successful hit-and-run trip to Tasmania with a win on his own horse Bao Nien at Devonport on Sunday. Bao Nien, one of three horses Elder has with Beauty Point trainer Conor Crook, led all the way in the Rating 65-69 Pace after being backed from $6.50 to $3.10. Elder, 23, had won his first local race on Ultimate Me at Mowbray on Friday night. The driver said he decided to come to Tasmania when there were no races at his regular Friday night venue at Newcastle. "They were racing at Tamworth this week and I would have had only a couple drives so I decided to get away for the weekend and come to Tassie for a bit of a look," he said. "I will be going home tomorrow (Monday) but I might come back every now and then on a Sunday if I can get a few steers. "Ben Yole has been pretty good me giving me seven drives." Elder, who helps his father prepare a team of 15 to 20 horses at Maitland, bought Bao Nien out of a claiming race in Victoria in November and sent him straight to Crook. "We thought he'd be suited in Tasmania and he's now won three,' the driver said. "He only cost $4000 and has won about $15,000 since we've had him." Elder was untroubled to lead on Bao Nien but didn't get things all his own way. "I've watched Devonport races on Sky and seen that leaders can fold up if they have to do a bit of work," he said. "So I tried to take it easy early but then they put the burners on and one just about crossed me." The challenge came from Earl Jujon but Bao Nien held him out and went on to score by 6m from odds-on favourite Montana Storm, with Earl Jujon weakening to finish last. Ben Yole won four races at the first daytime meeting in Devonport for more than three years while Tammy Langley trained a double. Jordan Chibnall and Dylan Ford both drove doubles. Several winners were well supported, in particular Ninefortwentythree and Ban Bien, but not one outright favourite was successful in nine races.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/36bc7b7a-dc25-4959-bcaf-25ebce1fd73d.png/r300_525_1206_1037_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg