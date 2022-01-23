sport, local-sport,

Spreyton trainer Adam Trinder captured a feature double in Hobart on Sunday including the $100,000 Elwick Stakes with unbeaten two-year-old Bello Beau. He also won the $50,000 Lady Lynette with Miss Tuppence, the only three-year-old filly racing against a field of older mares. Both horses are raced by Trinder's major stable client Wayne Roser. There was also a North West connection to the other two feature races on the program. The $75,000 Summer Cup was won for the second year in a row by White Hawk whose trainer Angela Brakey was based at Sheffield before moving to Longford. And, the $50,000 Thousand Guineas was won by rank outsider Gee Gee Enuff Speed trained by Team Wells which has stables at Spreyton and Brighton. Bello Beau gave Trinder his third Elwick Stakes in five years, following wins by Mystic Journey and Mystical Pursuit. The gelding was ridden by Victorian-based former Tasmanian Jason Maskiell who was thrown off his mount after passing post in the previous race. Maskiell was cleared to ride Bello Beau but was stood down from his remaining engagements. Trinder said Bello Beau would advance to the $150,000 Gold Sovereign at Mowbray in a fortnight. "That's our only immediate target but there is a SuperVOBIS race at Caulfield in May that we may have a look at," trainer said. Trinder said Bello Beau was bred to be better at three or four but his "natural raw ability" was allowing him to shine as a two-year-old. "He did a little bit wrong today which I'll put down to nervous energy and freshness so the run will do him the world of good," the trainer said. Trinder said Miss Tuppence, who rattled home to win the Lady Lynette for jockey Troy Baker, was originally destined for a trip to Melbourne. "We had a race pencilled in at Caulfield a fortnight ago but they changed it from a three-year-old to open age," the trainer explained. "I thought if we were going to take on older mares we may as well do it at home. "This race was a test for the Bow Mistress (on February 11). She is already stakes-placed and worth good money as a future broodmare but, if she can win a group 3, she will be a very valuable filly." Co-trainer Leon Wells said Gee Gee Enuff Speed, who scored as the rank outsider at $71, would make the natural progression to the Strutt Stakes and Tasmanian Oaks. "She's always shown ability but never looked like she'd get beyond 1600m," Wells said. "But Siggy (Carr) rode her back today with the pace on and she hit the line very good. Ridden like that again, she may get 2100m." White Hawk was a late pick-up ride for Erica Byrne Burke after Mehmet Uluciner was injured in an earlier barrier mishap. The Devonport Cup winner sat wide all the way but was still too good, putting a question mark over the Hobart Cup chances of some of his beaten rivals.

