The 2022 Soggy Bottom Cardboard Box Boat Regatta and Family Fun Day has been cancelled. The annual event, organised by The Rotary Club of Youngtown, includes cardboard box boat races and family activities. Its fifth edition was scheduled to be held at Waverley Lake Park, on March 6th. READ MORE: Mowbray crash causes serious injuries Soggy Bottom Management Committee Chairman, Leigh Dyson, said uncertainty regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on families, schools, clubs, businesses, sponsors and the more than 50 event volunteers had posed a number of planning and logistical constraints and also raised concerns about protecting the health and safety of the community. Mr Dyson said this year the committee had selected two local charities to promote and assist with the funds raised through the Soggy Bottom event. "We are very disappointed that we are now unable to help young people attend the specialised camps run by Diabetes Tasmania and the motivation and leadership programs run by JCP Empowering Youth," he said. READ MORE: Five more in hospital in Tasmania due to COVID-19 Chief executive of Diabetes Tasmania Caroline Wells thanked the members of the Rotary Club of Youngtown for their past donations and was understanding of the cancellation. Mr Dyson said the regatta would return on March 5, next year, for "a bigger and better event", and urged the cardboard boat building community to use the extra time wisely. Other Tasmanian events have also cancelled or changed their dates like Launceston's Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival, which will now run from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 8. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

