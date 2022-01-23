newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmanian rowers are regaining momentum in a bid to return the sport to its status as the state's most successful on the Olympic program. Rowing has produced more Tasmanian Olympians than any other sport, reaching a zenith in 2012 with seven of the 15 Tasmanians competing in London. However, in Tokyo that number had been reduced to one - Victorian-born Sarah Hawe - as the state's stocks were hit by COVID complications and limitations on the lightweight program. Tasmanian Institute of Sport rowing coach Brendan Long is confident the sport is undergoing a resurgence with Tamar Rowing Club captain Henry Youl's invitation to train at the National Training Centre among the positive signs. "At Tokyo we only had Sarah, who came to Tasmania in her 20s, but the majority of our athletes in the past have been lightweights and with the four coming to an end that made it difficult," Long said. "It's nowhere near what we've had in the past but if we could get three Tasmanians to Paris it would be a good achievement. "COVID has made it difficult to keep athletes involved because of the lack of overseas racing opportunities. Expecting people to train for 20 hours a week, essentially for nothing, made it fairly hard to keep people involved. "A lot of other sports are in the same boat as us trying to keep athletes and letting them know that there is a pathway and opportunity there." Long, an Olympian in 2004 and '08, said Youl's progression to join a training camp at the NTC in Canberra improves his chances of selection for this year's world championships, to be held at Racice in the Czech Republic in September. "It puts him in a better position. They did not do an intake for the training centre this year but held a couple of camps to bring new ones in and give them an opportunity and Henry is one of those. "He's going well. It's a big positive for him being there because he no longer has to work full-time so he will be a full-time athlete for the next month and is on a level playing field with the rest of the guys at the training centre." Launceston-born Youl, 25, has twice made national teams for under-23 world champs, finishing third and fifth in coxed fours. In 2019 he became the first man to win all seven possible events at the Tasmanian championships, taking out the senior heavyweight men's singles, pairs, doubles, quads, coxless fours, coxed fours and coxed eights. "He is quite competent at sculling or sweep so is doing both and that opens opportunities in an eight or quad," Long said. "It's pretty tough but the year directly after an Olympics is always slightly softer with some athletes taking time out." National teams are expected to be finalised around March and will contest assorted world cups leading in to the world champs. Long said several Tasmanians are on the national radar. North Esk's Jack Barrett, 22, is training in Launceston with an eye on the same national heavyweight squad as Youl. "He's an athlete of interest and naturally a good athlete but does not yet have performances on the board like Henry who has rowed internationally so Jack has got a bit more to prove. "Size is certainly an advantage in rowing and Jack is 6 foot 8 (2.03m) and 105kg. I think he's got good natural boat feel and because of his size he can get good leverage in the boat. "He's done some reasonable ergo scores but really struggled with consistency of training because of injuries." Also invited to the NTC training camp is Alec Paterson, 25, a lightweight sculler from the Buckingham club. "He was in the Australian under-21 team a few years ago and has been consistently in the top four lightweight scullers in Australia over the last couple of years. "But the lightweight four is no longer an Olympic boat and with only the double available there are only two spots and there are a couple of guys who were a level above the others in the last Olympic cycle. That makes it pretty tough for lightweights. North Esk's Connor Ryan finished last season as the highest ranked lightweight under-23 male in Australia and has since moved into the senior ranks. Having been a member of the Australian women's eight which finished third in its heat, fourth in the repechage and fifth in the final in Tokyo, Hawe is taking a year off from the NTC but is still training with Huon RC and racing at state regattas. Having been a reserve in Tokyo, Tamar's Ciona Wilson is taking some time out from the sport but did win a spot in the Australian Institute of Sport accelerate program, an initiative that supports the professional development of women athletes to further progress their career prospects in sport. Georgia Nesbitt is back at the NTC and has been the no.1 ranked lightweight female in Australia for the last few years but just missed qualifying for Tokyo. Huon clubmate Eve Mure has been in the top four lightweight women's scullers while Sarah Ashlin, of North Esk, is now a senior heavyweight athlete. "Because of COVID lockdowns she missed an opportunity as an under-23 in 2020 when she was among the higher-ranked athletes so she is looking to try to get to the training centre as a senior," Long added.

