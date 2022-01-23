news, local-news,

A mother who works for Playgroup Tasmania couldn't wait until both of her children were eligible for their first vaccine, but admits she still feels anxious about a return to school. Rebecca Bowen said she jumped at the chance to organise the first vaccine for her six-year-old daughter Bethany, who had her first jab in early January, and has already signed up her four-year-old son Lachlan for his first on February 10. "I just wanted to make sure that we were taking as many precautions as possible considering the situation," she said. "I'm still feeling really anxious about school returning for Bethany and her being around people that are not vaccinated. I still have a lot of fear about it." READ MORE: Crowd funded Hillcrest money caught in 'complex' legal issues Her comments come as Public Health urges parents to book in their children, with more than 200 spots available at the South Launceston clinic today. Ms Bowen said because of her role with Playgroup Tasmania she had been getting numerous phone calls from hesitant parents unsure about getting their children vaccinated. "People get so fixated on the rubbish that they read online and as soon as they hear the word trial they think they're all guinea pigs," she said. Ms Bowen said she was protective of the amount of access to the media her children have at home so as not to alarm or overwhelm them. "There's a lot happening in the world we make sure we only try and give them the bare minimum," she said. "Obviously the fear for children with needles is quite common and we just explained it's just a very small jab and you get a treat after. Ms Bowen said one of the most important aspects of getting children vaccinated was being honest and transparent with them. "Talk to your GP and read things that are evidence based, not crap you read on Facebook." Ahead of school returning, state-run clinics are continuing to offer appointments for children aged 5 to 11. READ MORE: 'Ripped away from us': family touched by love, support after fire Today, 170 appointments would be available at the Burnie Arts Centre, and 210 spots at Door of Hope at South Launceston. Speaking yesterday, a day after the state government released its back to school COVID plan, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the best place for children to do their learning was at school. "Over the last few days we've detailed a range of measures when it comes to the back to school plan, and the department of education have been working very well," he said. "It's important in the interests of a young person's wellbeing to have conversations about COVID-19 and the current circumstances so that we can be reassuring to young people." Echoing Mr Rockliff's message, Tasmanian Department of Education director of child and student wellbeing Ruth Davidson said whatever can be done to keep normality was important. "What we are saying is come back to school where possible and engage normally," she said. "We want that wellbeing to be front and centre which is really being active, eating well and talking to someone and not underestimating how important friendships are when children come back to school." Opposition spokesman for education and early years Josh Willie said Labor was concerned about the practical application of the back to school plan. "The premier must outline today how he will fulfil his promise that every family will receive a phone call from their school and that medical plans will be worked through thoroughly before school commences," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

