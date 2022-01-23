news, local-news,

A love of the great outdoors and an analytic mind made a career in surveying the natural choice for Damon Whish-Wilson, and now he wants to encourage others to consider a career in the growing industry. In addition to recently graduating university, Mr Whish-Wilson is a competitive trail runner who has spent hours exploring some of Tasmania's most remote places and challenging his limits. He said he chose to study and pursue a career in surveying after starting a business degree and realising his heart wasn't in it. He felt that surveying would allow him to combine his love of problem-solving and his desire for a varied career. "It was the diversity and career opportunities that first attracted me to surveying," he said. "It's also a mix of field work and office work, so you're not in an office all week. "And especially with cadastral surveying you get to go and explore essentially, so you're always working in a different environment." Cadastral surveying is land surveying that relates to the definition or re-establishment of land parcel boundaries, and Mr Whish-Wilson said it was the career pathway that most interested him. "When you're out surveying you take measurements to different points on mountains and to the initial points on top of mountains," he said. "And so sometimes I get to think 'I've run up and sat up on that point before'." Throughout his studies, Mr Whish-Wilson had worked holidays at Michell Hodgetts Surveyors and since completing his study has been offered a graduate position- and the story behind the connection is very Tasmania. "It's a very Tasmanian thing, my boss is also from the North East where I grew up and he found out from my Nan that I was studying surveying," he said. "And so he called me up when I was in first year and it's evolved into a graduate position." Surveying and Spatial Sciences course coordinator Dr Rachael Hurd said this year had proven highly successful with all graduates who wanted to start their career being able to secure employment within government and industry. "Demand for graduates is exceeding the current student pipeline," Dr Hurd said. "The use of spatial data and analysis has grown exponentially over the past decade and now there is a nationwide shortage of people with 3D data collection and analysis skills. "The surveying industry is core to every development project and there is a wide range of job opportunities, both here and further afield, meaning there's plenty of room to move and grow into different areas of the profession as careers progress." Surveying and Spatial Sciences Institute president Paul Digney said the profession provided enabling activities that support a range of critical services, such as emergency and land management. "While it's a challenge for the sector, it is resulting in significant opportunities for surveying graduates who are effectively able to choose their jobs in whatever area of the industry they would like," Mr Digney said. In addition, Mr Digney said the age profile of the sector was driving demand with more surveyors aged over the age of 60 than under 40 in Tasmania, necessitating the need for more graduates. For Mr Whish-Wilson, his long-term goals include gaining his registration and hopefully having a long career in cadastral surveying. To others looking to study a degree with ample graduate job opportunities and a chance to spend time in the great outdoors, Mr Whish-Wilson said he would highly recommend learning more about the industry. "If people don't know about it, I would say to google what surveying and spatial science is," he said. "And they'll see all the jobs and opportunities that are available from it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132434875/3952659b-df7d-4b10-ada6-f21d5c3df34d.jpg/r3_245_4798_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg