From the editor's desk

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Good morning, Happy Sunday and a special Happy Birthday to Youngtown's Keith Wise who is turning 100 today. The World War II veteran will celebrate the milestone with his family, including his son Kerry Wise - a Vietnam veteran. You can read Keith's story below. It has been a week of milestones - both positive and negative. Confirmed cases dropped below 1000, with 726 reported yesterday - a positive change from the more than 2000 cases we experienced earlier in the month. But sadly, two people also died this week. The most recent death was an 85-year-old North-West man, and although he died at the Mersey Community Hospital, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff confirmed on Saturday the death was not linked to the current outbreak at the facility. A 90-year-old woman who died in a Southern Tasmanian aged care home on Friday was the first COVID-related death reported in the state since 2020. While neither death has been directly linked to COVID-19, and both had other medical conditions, both were COVID-positive when they passed away. Announcing the second death yesterday morning, Mr Rockliff said the person was "very unwell on admission". So many may question why the deaths are even reported if COVID has not been confirmed as the direct cause. The state government committed to being transparent during the pandemic, and that is why it is important they continue to report these deaths. The delivery of these announcements is key, however. Public Health, ministers, and the media have a responsibility to be informative, but responsible. The public has a right to know when a person who has COVID dies, but it needs to be made clear when a person dies with COVID, not from COVID. At this stage in the pandemic, the level of panic in the community will depend on the public messaging. Two people lost their lives, and it is an absolute tragedy for their families, but when looking at the numbers more broadly people need to maintain perspective. At least one person was released from ICU this week. It is a glimmer of hope for anyone who may experience more severe symptoms of COVID. And overall, the number of people in intensive care across the state remains low - two in total as of yesterday. While the idea of anybody being in intensive care, or dying from the disease is a scary thought, the community can take comfort in knowing we are not experiencing extremely high numbers. In New South Wales, for example, more than 20,000 new cases were recorded yesterday alone, 30 people died, and 204 people were in intensive care. Yes, NSW has a far greater population, but in one day this week the state's individual death toll made up for nearly half of the national death toll. And NSW continues to record deaths every day. Whereas in Tasmania, we have had two deaths since 2020. It is why, perhaps, any death or admission to ICU may seem more shocking for Tasmanians. When borders opened, and case numbers began to rise, people panicked. Because Tasmania had been living COVID-free for nearly two years. So people have a right to feel shocked, saddened and frustrated by rising numbers, and inevitable deaths, but people also need to try and remain calm. If this week's numbers are anything to go by, we can hold onto some hope that we may be heading towards a time when, as Premier Peter Gutwein said this week, COVID is treated "just like any other respiratory illness". Stay safe. Melissa Mobbs, Deputy Editor