Mowbray's bowlers will have to come ready to play next weekend as they have less than 150 runs to defend. On day one of their Cricket North two-day match against Riverside at Invermay Park, the Eagles' recognised batters struggled to get a start. Mowbray found themselves 3-40 when opener Will Dakin (17) and first-drop Ishang Shah (6) suddenly fell one after the other. Blues gun Aidan O'Connor got Shah and number four Jason Snare lbw. READ MORE: Tough conditions impact Devils' season opener Captain Luke Scott (28), batting at five, provided the most resistance before being caught by Ramesh Sundra off the bowling of Lyndon Stubbs. Scott returned to the field after missing last game through COVID isolation. Tail-enders James Storay (24) and Lachlan Clark dug in for a 33-run partnership before Storay was trapped in front of his stumps by Kaidyn Apted. Apted, who claimed 1-30 from 15 overs, was promoted from the seconds for the encounter. The Eagles' number nine batter Ben Spinks (18) also closely guarded his wicket before having his stumps crashed by Jesse Homan. Clark was the shining light for fifth-positioned Mowbray finishing 45 not out as they posted 186 from 83 overs. He played a patient innings surviving 124 balls across two hours. Blues playing-coach Stubbs caused havoc for the home side collecting 5-42. Mowbray just couldn't score off him as he clocked 14 maidens from 25 overs. Homan was likewise consistent with the ball claiming 2-49 from 21 overs, including the scalp of Sam Canny (8). Riverside, sitting second on the ladder, is 1-44 from 17 overs with Zac Towns (22) and Sundra (13) at the crease. Opener Paddy Mackrell scored one run before he was bowled by Spinks. Stubbs this week said the Blues were expecting skipper Tom Garwood and Nick Garwood to be back in for day two. Alex Tubb, who bowled seven overs on Saturday, will be out for the second weekend due to school cricket. Meanwhile, top-ranked Westbury got off to a flyer against fourth-placed South Launceston at Ingamells Oval. It's the Shamrocks first two-dayer of the summer and they were eager to get stuck into it. Matthew Battle and Michael Lukic set up the innings with a 116-run opening partnership. They adjusted to the longer format well. Battle reached his 72 from 132 balls and Lukic his 71 from 257 as they patiently built a foundation for the team. Westbury had a mini-collapse with skipper Daniel Murfet (2) bowled by Jeremy Jackson. But the home side recovered with Chathura Athukorala (59) at the crease. He and Lukic guided the Shamrocks to 196 before the former was caught off the bowling of Ian Labrooy. Labrooy dominated Westbury's middle-order also sending Matthew Allen, Joel Lloyd and Mohammadzuber Diwan packing for few runs between them. The Knights' workhorse, who finished with four maidens, collected 4-67 from his 24 overs. Lower-order batsmen Kieren Hume and Liam Ryan (17) did well to stretch the total to 9-293. Hume finished unbeaten on 36. Jackson Young offered great service in his return for South Launceston picking up 2-60 from 22 overs. Captain Sean Harris this week revealed Young would be playing with the Knights for the rest of the season. The talented opening bowler, who played with the club in the past, has played with Clarence the past season and a half. His teammate Jeremy Jackson, who took 2-34, had a busy day in the field pouching four catches. Third-ranked Launceston, which has the bye, has a two-dayer against Westbury at Ingamells Oval in a fortnight. Cricket North's preliminary finals and grand final will be played in March. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

