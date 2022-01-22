sport, cricket,

Legana escaped with a thrilling one-run win against a gallant Trevallyn on Saturday. And the Durhams have Karan Dewan to thank for his heroics. Dewan only bowled two balls for the innings but they were both wickets at the death. He claimed the wickets of Caleb Lawson and Brandon Taylor-Fitch with Trevallyn needing just two runs to win. Legana had a spread of contributors in its batting innings with skipper Michael Dunn (34), Jarrod Dusautoy (28) and Dewan (25) getting starts as the home team registered 206. Trevallyn's Jack Tregaskisjago (3-3) and Jed Steele (2-3) cleaned up the tail. Trevallyn skipper and opener James Whiteley fell for a golden duck but first-drop Drew Clark's quickfire 64 from 51 balls steadied the ship. Trevallyn's tail wagged with Caleb Lawson (42) and Tregaskisjago (26) giving them the best chance of victory. READ MORE: Dedicated King to become first Saint to reach 400 club games George Town scored its own nail-biting victory against Bracknell. The Saints courageously held on with just one wicket to spare. Jay Leslie, who scored an unbeaten 71 from 67 balls, and Abhinav Joshi (two not out) guided the team from 9-153 to the winning total of 198. Earlier, half-centuries from Jeremy Tuson (55) and Bradley Fryett (55) got Bracknell to 6/197. The Saints were looking good at 1-47 but then opener Dylan Baker (28) and Shane Baker (2) fell in quick succession. Sam Freeman (55) held the innings together before having his castle knocked over by Joel Foster Bailey. Evandale Panthers attained ACL's 9/190 with ease at Morven Park. The Panthers made a strong start to the chase with Rickie Wells and Ketan Patel putting together a 45-run opening stand. Shaun Woods claimed the wickets of Patel and first-drop Yatinder Singh (3) before Steven Buchanan made himself comfortable at the crease. Wells (77) and Buchanan (34) got the Panthers to 160 before they both fell within minutes of each other. Jonty Manktelow (10) and Simon Clay (21) got the rest of the runs and finished not out. A 94-run opening stand from Simon Chappell (73) and captain Nashib Nisthar (31) helped ACL to their formidable effort. Meanwhile, Hadspen's 251 proved too much for Perth in the second versus fourth clash. Chieftains opener Jonathon LeFevre (92) and first-drop Sithara Perera (59) put on a 144-run second-wicket stand which set up the total. The Demons struggled to get on top in their batting innings and consistently lost wickets. Nizar Zakhan's 36 in the middle-order was a highlight as was Ethan Goldfinch's 41 as the side made 9/190. Meanwhile, Perth defeated George Town on Thursday night to progress to the Twenty20 final against Hadspen at Morven Park on January 27. The Demons posted 7/147 as number seven Goldfinch top-scored with 40 not out. Despite Baker's half-century the Saints could only manage 136. Demon Jake Smith was impressive with 5-23. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

