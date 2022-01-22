One new death overnight as cases drop

coronavirus,

A person from North-West Tasmania who tested positive to COVID-19 on Thursday has passed away at the Mersey Hospital, taking the death toll to 15 in Tasmania since 2020. The unvaccinated 85-year-old had a number of pre-existing medical issues. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff announced the death on Saturday morning. "The positive case was not related to the current outbreak situation," he said. "The person was very unwell on admission. Can I pass on my condolences to the family of the person who sadly passed away, irrespective of the circumstances of the persons passing. "Losing a family member is very distressing." The latest case numbers were also revealed on Saturday, with a drop in new COVID-19 cases, with 726 new cases confirmed overnight. There are currently 5746 active cases across Tasmania. There are currently two people in ICU, down from three on Friday, and 31 people are receiving hospital care - 11 are being treated specifically for COVID-19 symptoms with another 20 COVID-19 positive cases being treated for unrelated medical conditions. There are currently 437 people managing COVID-19 from home, with another 26 in community case management facilities. 964 people were released from isolation in the last 24 hours There have been 2611 Rapid Antigen Tests distributed People over the age of 12 who have had their first vaccination dose sits at 98.09 per cent, with 94.46 per cent having had their second jab. There are currently 1420 active cases in the North, with 949 active cases throughout the North-West. Premier Peter Gutwein said people need to continue to practice COVID-19 safe measures. "If you are due for your booster, please get it and if you're a parent and your child is eligible for a vaccination before going back to school, make an appointment," he said. "Please don't forget the important COVID safe behaviours - wash your hands and sanitise, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if you're unwell."