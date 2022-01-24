newsletters, editors-pick-list,

They call cleats boots. "I thought you said the trunk of a car was a boot?" Also boot. "Hold on now, if I were to get fired from my job where I'm putting cleats in the trunk of my car ..." You got the boot for putting boots in the boot. "I love that." Welcome to the weird but unquestionably wonderful world of Ted Lasso. Ted Lasso is an American football coach who takes charge of an English Premier League side with almost no knowledge of the sport he calls soccer. Ted Lasso is also, as far as can be ascertained, the only reason why anybody would show an interest in Apple TV+. But what a reason. Full of countless US pop-culture references, cutting observations about British life and an overwhelming feel-good vibe, it's compulsive viewing and, as such, has swiftly become an internet sensation appealing to Americans, Brits and impartials alike. The eponymous hero - brilliantly played by Jason Sudeikis - is a heart-warming, likeable soul, hopelessly out of his depth, who wins over detractors and viewers alike with a rapid-fire, frank and engaging view on football and indeed life. "I shouldn't bring an umbrella to a brainstorm." How do you take your tea? "Usually I take it right back to the counter because someone's made a horrible mistake." They call practice 'training'. "Got it. Well training makes perfect." Who couldn't admire a coach who says: "I've never really concerned myself much with wins and losses." Or: "Heck, you could fill two internets with what I don't know about football." Lasso's best retorts are usually delivered in partnership with his right-hand man, the perfectly-named Coach Beard (played by Brendan Hunt). "He's gotta be from England," observes Lasso. "Wales," corrects Beard. "Is that another country?" "Yes and no." "How many countries are in this country?" Occasionally, Beard gets to deliver the punchline. "Back home, when a team is playing poorly, we don't call them unlucky, what do we call them?" "New York Jets." The pop-culture references are never far from the surface and get delivered wth such frequency and assumed knowledge that they are easy to miss. "I call this drill The Exorcist cause it's all about controlling possession." "You beating yourself up is like Woody Allen playing the clarinet - I don't wanna hear it." "Think of me as his own personal Mr Miyagi except without all the extra yard work." "Old people are so wise ... they're like tall Yodas." Further mentions include, but are not limited to: Socrates, Beyonce, Billy Joel, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest, Fresh Prince, Martin Scorcese, Citizen Kane, Aerosmith, Van Halen, Meghan Markle, Dick Van Dyke, Back To The Future, Pat Benatar and Charles Dickens. Viewers do not have to be experts on the subject material, but at times it helps. One line, beloved of a fellow English Premier League obsessive, would have been lost on many. "Some unemployed gaffers are asking if we'll have an opening soon. Tony Pulis, Alan Curbishley ... Harry Redknapp called three times." And there were definite shades of a famous quote attributed to Liverpool striker Ian Rush during his short-lived spell in Italy when Lasso observed: "Sometimes being here is like living in a foreign country." Meanwhile, any AFL fan would enjoy the humour in the following: "Coach, do they have relegation in America?" "Oh no, no, no, no." "So what happens to all the sh*t teams at the end of the season?" "Well, you know, they play out the rest of the schedule, go through the motions in meaningless games contested in half-empty stadiums and everyone is pretty much fine with that." Frequently, reality encroaches on fiction. Roy Kent is a hard-nut midfielder, former Champions League winner, known for his ruthless tackling and inspirational leadership who then goes into punditry and is refreshingly blunt and honest in his assessment of fellow pros not attaining his own demanding standards. Similarities to the similarly-named Roy Keane are surely entirely intentional. And there are some excellent cameos, perhaps the best of which is polarising Premier League referee Mike Dean explaining away yellow cards after being abused. Ted Lasso is brilliant entertainment and - with a free week trial available for anybody with an Apple device - a perfect way to get through a week in isolation (both series, twice). Still not convinced? Then how's this: "OK, so if the Premier League is the best, what's the league called right below?" "The Championship." "Now hold on a second, so if you come in last place in the Premier League, you get to play in the Championship?" "They also invented irony."

