What a great day to be sitting inside isolating while all other bowlers were outside enjoying themselves playing bowls. While the virus has affected most clubs to various degrees, it appears more so for the Devonport Eagles who have had to forfeit their divisions 2, 3 and 5 games. In the Premier League, the Burnie Tigers put in another magical display and for the second week in a row completely obliterated their opposition with a massive 115-48 shot defeat of Port Sorell. Their last two weeks' results are scary. They have taken on two of their main opposition and treated them with contempt. The Mark Nitz, Sam McLean, Nigel Melbourne and Patrick Saltmarsh rink demolished the Joshua Marshall rink 39-7 and Tony Simpson finished 31-12 in front of Paul Marshall. David Gamble won 26-14 and Taelyn Male won by four to make it a clean sweep for the Tigers. Latrobe took a giant step up the ladder to third place when they beat one of their nearest rivals, the Penguin Two Blues, 86-76, defeating them on two rinks. Once again it was left to the Tim Douce four to get the Demons over the line. Douce won 22-9 which was the biggest rink win in the game. In a high-scoring game, Anthony Johns led his team to a 30-24 shot win over Cameron Griffiths. These two wins were enough to cover the two rink wins by Shane Stansfield over Greg Douce 21-20 and Ricki Richardson who won 22-14 over Cameron Windrum. There is still only 14 points between top team Burnie and fifth place Penguin which makes for a very interesting second half of the season. Ulverstone moved from fourth spot on the ladder to second by virtue of their 89-69 shot win over the Devonport Eagles winning on three rinks. The Rocket Horton, Anthony Sutton, Alison Venn, Greg Pearson rink helped set up the win with their 27-15 shot victory. Their rink was well supported by the Alan Carver, Shaun McCarthy, Mark Harris, Damien Pankhurst foursome who scored by the same 12-shot margin. The third successful rink for the Robins was the Robert Eudey crew who won 25-19. In the battle of the Moores, it was the Eagles' Ian Moore who defeated the Robins' Eden Moore 19-9. There was great excitement at Catland when the Wynyard Cats won their second game for the season and in doing so distanced themselves from the wooden spoon position. The Cats had to pull out all stops to defeat the South Burnie Hornets by the solitary one shot 65-64 sharing the rinks. As expected with such an even low score rink, wins were tight. The Stuart Walker team won 18-12 and Adrian Feltham finished with a 19-14 shot defeat of Fabian Smith. To counter those two wins, the Hornets' Danny Fox won 19-15 and Geoffrey Dyke won 19-13. As a side interest, three rink wins were by 19 shots and the other one was by 18.

