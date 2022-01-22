sport, local-sport,

Round 11 of the Bowls North Premier League got underway with scorching weather, testing the stamina of the region's best bowlers. Trevallyn made light work of the battling Cosgrove Park who couldn't take advantage of their home ground. Lachie Sims' rink put the game well beyond reach during the early stages as they jumped out to a 22-0 lead against Scott Stagg. It was all downhill skiing from there as Kirsten Viney, Rodney Murray and Rhys McDougall finished off the job with a final scoreline of 39-13. Lachie's brother, Michael, got the better of Rob Krushka by 18 to add salt to the wounds courtesy of great bowls from Nathan Rutherford and Graeme Hemingway. Scott Summers ensured Trevallyn raised the bat overall as his rink defeated Kane Walker 35-18 with Sean Alderson and Summers both playing great bowls alongside teammates Logyn Curtis and Nathan Chugg. Kings Meadows took home all rinks against the visiting Bridport who are battling away at the bottom of the ladder. Aaron Page's rink was the best of the day for Kings Meadows as they secured a 10-shot margin over Maxine Monson. Josh Appleyard's rink saw the return of the state's best third, Robert McMullen, and reaped the rewards with a seven-shot win over Bridport Mayor Chris Walker. Shane Davern completed the all-rinks win with a slender margin of three over Darryl Hawksworth making his skipping debut. Invermay bounced back after the last two disappointing games to defeat Launceston 10 points to 2. Gene Ayton and Rob Antel had a tight tussle all day long - Ayton dropped a couple of multiples after leading 16-10 to trail 16-19 but rallied in the closing stages with several telling bowls to win 27-22. Dennis Bassett continued on his winning ways as his rink launched out of the boxes to lead 25 to 4. Robin Cocker's Launceston rink pegged the margin back slightly but it was too little to late as the final score read 28-14 Bassett's way courtesy of a great team effort from Barry Hunt, Emily Foster and Luke Patterson. Fred McLean salvaged two points for Launceston with a two-shot win over world champion Bec Van Asch. Deloraine flexed their muscles with a commanding 34-shot overall win over the visiting Beauty Point. Rowan Donahue was the best performed rink with a 20-shot win over Mick Savage. Craig Heathcote, Larry Kenney and Aaron Donohue were all pivotal in their rink's big win. Big Show Bowerman was back to his brilliant best with an 11-shot win over Joe Hardacre. Bowerman had the luxury of Shaun Donohue playing third for him but according to the Big Show himself it was all a one-man band - Bowerman three votes. John Samphier completed the all-rinks win with a three-shot margin over stalwart Bruce Howard. East Launceston travelled to Longford to take part in 'Rose's Match', in memory of the late great Rose Jackson. The Longford Tigers lifted for the occasion, in particular, Jarrod Howard's rink which cruised to victory by 21 over Sam Springer with Howard himself the man of the show. Mark Strochnetter inflicted more damage to the scoreline with a nine-shot margin over David Minns. Daniel Baker made it rain on rink two with an exquisite display of lawn bowling, single-handedly defeating Drew Berwick in order to secure the all-rinks win.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/931278d9-97ac-4874-b4b6-c0dc9347176d.jpg/r0_262_2800_1844_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg