sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders produced a solid batting display to take control of their Cricket Tasmania Premier League match against University. Winning the toss and choosing to bat on a sunny day at the University Oval, Tim Coyle's men posted 355 all out off 94.4 overs. With one eye on Wednesday's Twenty20 cup final against South Hobart Sandy Bay at Bellerive Oval, the Raiders were able to get some form into their batters. The top nine recorded boundaries, five of them hit sixes and two came within sight of a century. Alistair Taylor led the way. Batting at three, the Launceston coach hit 95 off 119 deliveries including 12 boundaries before becoming the first of Bradley Hope's (5-61) victims. Losing openers Cooper Anthes (8) and Nathan Parkin (18) early doors, the Raiders rebuilt with third and fourth-wicket stands of 76 and 83 runs as Taylor provided an ideal mentor for the team's youthful middle order. Spencer Hayes recorded a run-a-ball 86 before being caught by Tassie Tigers' Jake Doran, Charlie Eastoe made 38, Sam O'Mahony a patient 31 off 73 and John Hayes 21 as the team progressed to 5-284. A mini collapse of 3-0 was swiftly forgotten courtesy of an excellent last-wicket stand dominated by Jono Chapman (37 off 34 and the only multiple six hitter) but in which James Beattie faced almost as many deliveries. Louis Smith also took 2-53 for the home side. The two-day game will be completed on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/62ac8594-ecaf-4b61-b518-82cf2d1ca312.jpg/r0_177_3085_1920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg