The 67th annual St Helens Carnival marked the end of an action-packed 2021-22 Tassie Carnivals season. Woodchopping, cycling and running events partnered with a beautiful day on the East Coast ensured an impressive day of competition. A day of athletic events kicked off with the men's and women's 70m finals. Emma Penney took out a strong women's race with a time of 8.65 seconds, ahead of Sharee Maksimovic and Robyn Locke. Crowd favourite Ross Lovell won the men's in an impressive time of 7.74 seconds. Lucy Carter flew to victory in the 120-metre women's gift, dedicating her win to her supportive Dad and giving thanks to coach, Ray Quarrell. Adam French added the men's race to his win at the Rosebery Gift earlier this season, just ahead of stable-mate Jordan Maynard. Ali Foot, starting off 205 metres in the open 3200m final, held on to take out the title, closely followed by Phil McConnon who dug deep in the final 400m, with Darcy Miller finishing third. The open 400m final saw an outstanding win from Orin Ball, ahead of Laura McShane, Sam Clifford and Jared Gilroy. Burnie's Amalia Langham claimed an impressive win in the women's wheelrace, prevailing over Emily Walker. Jack Hadley won the men's wheelrace title, starting off a mark of 120m. Woodchopping events drew a large crowd, with Riley Sheehan taking out the tree-felling final ahead of Brad Turner, Billy Purton and multiple world champion Daniel Gurr. The anticipated 300m final saw Todd Nielson crowned champion, ahead of crowd favourites Mick Tucker, Riley Sheehan and Daniel Gurr. After a hiatus, the footballers' gift sprint was back and saw members of the East Coast Swans take to the track for some friendly team competition. The junior 120m track event kept crowds entertained and saw many East Coast locals involved.

