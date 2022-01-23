news, local-news,

One of Australia's peak medical organisations has launched a new campaign aimed at eliminating the detrimental health impacts of soft drinks The SicklySweet campaign is a creative and highly visual campaign being run by the Australian Medical Association - asking people to think about how much sugar they consume. AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid said the campaign had been designed to mimic soft drink ads directed at young people each summer, as a juxtaposition of how soft drinks are advertised versus the true health impacts. READ MORE: Crowd funded Hillcrest money caught in 'complex' legal issues Dr Khorshid said Australian's drink at least 2.4 billion litres of sugary drinks every year, with young males the biggest consumers. "It's a staggering figure, and we think Aussies need to know what they are consuming and the impact it can have on their long-term health," he said. "Sugary drinks used to be a special treat, but they're now an everyday product, bringing addiction, and major health problems." Launceston GP and AMA spokesperson Dr Jerome Muir Wilson said high sugar diets brought on by a high consumption of soft drinks were causing increasing rates of type two diabetes, heart disease, stroke and some cancers - along with high levels of obesity. He said education around the hidden dangers of soft drinks was something that needed to be taught at an early age. "I think it's about setting good behaviours and standards and it's often the hidden sugar in things like soft drinks you need to look out for," he said. "You wouldn't add 12 teaspoons of sugar to coffee, so why would you add 12 teaspoons to a soft drink, or buy a can of coke and give it to your kids to drink." READ MORE: Pregnant women avoiding vaccines, doctor warns He said there were alternatives available, but the cost of soft drinks was hard to compete with. "I'm seeing in some health-conscious people a move to things like kombucha and sugar-free drinks," he said. "I think it's really healthy to see some of the sugar-free flavoured waters and kombucha coming in, but It's often cheaper to buy a can of coke than it is to buy healthy drinks." Dr Muir Wilson said the solution was as simple as eliminating high sugar drinks from your diet. "I think it's as simple as drinking water and as and go as fancy as you want to without sugar being added," he said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

