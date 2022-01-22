comment, opinion,

From the beginning of the pandemic, the community has generally been rather accepting of restrictions imposed upon us. There has certainly been a vocal minority of contrarian voices, including those who might be termed anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists and COVID denialists. In the main though, most have complied without complaint, and, indeed, those who have had a whinge have been given short shrift at times. Yet governments and public health authorities have always known that there is a limit, and that our willingness to comply comes with a responsibility on their part. That is, the rules must make sense, be well-explained and be reasonable given all the circumstances. The latter have very much changed since December 15 when Tasmania's borders were reopened, and will continue to change as we transition to living with COVID. Quick as the government has been to introduce new measures, such as wearing masks, it has, however, been slow to remove others that are no longer much help. The Check in TAS app is a prime example. Tasmanians and visitors are still being told that we have to use it when we enter a range of businesses, organisations and events, with the threat of a fine if you don't. Contact tracing has, however, largely been thrown out the window, and exposure sites aren't being reported, while many have had experiences of the app not working. Some in business say it costs them money by deterring potential patrons and customers from entering due to lines. The bigger argument though is if it no longer makes sense, and it doesn't, then it isn't reasonable to expect people to comply. The more people realise it's pointless, the more pointless it will be. State health commander Kathrine Morgan-Wicks says the app is still good to have, but when they've basically abandoned contact tracing and changed the definition of close contacts, why should its use continue to be a requirement rather than an option or a recommendation? The government needs to be able to explain at all times why a COVID-related requirement is reasonable in dealing with the pandemic, and when it no longer can, then that measure should be given the flick. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

