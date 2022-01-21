sport, local-sport,

Magra trainer Juanita McKenzie has high hopes for lightly-raced four-year-old Demand Respect who put up a tough performance to win the second heat of the Harry Holgate Memorial at Mowbray on Friday night. Driver Ricky Duggan eased early from an awkward draw to settle second-last before allowing Demand Respect to stride around to the death at the 1300m. He started to pressure the leader Iden Black Prince on the home turn and eventually got the better of that horse at the 100m but Itz Montana Jet was looming ominously on the outside. However, just when it looked like he might surrender the lead, Demand Respect kicked a metre clear and, although Itz Montana Jet kept coming, he held on to score by a head. "He's a nice horse who should go through the classes," McKenzie said. "He had a tricky draw (inside the second row) but I left it to Ricky to sort that out." Demand Respect has now won five of his 13 starts and been unplaced only twice. Itz Montana Jet was driven by Rohan Hillier who had earlier won the opening heat on the Paul Ashwood-trained mare Nova Baxter. Hillier settled Nova Baxter in eighth place from outside the second row but, when Mozasu worked to the lead at the 1400m, the race changed complexion and he suddenly found himself one-out and one-back. Nova Baxter loomed to challenge three wide on the home turn and quickly put the issue beyond doubt as she raced away to score by 12m. She rated 1:58.39 for the 2200m - considerably quicker than Demand Respect and Itz Montana Jet - and should keep her male rivals busy in the $12,000 final on Sunday week. Proven pacer Izaha broke an 11-month, 15-start losing streak streak when he led throughout in the Rating 75-105 Pace. The Todd Rattray-trained seven-year-old had been knocking on the door with some good recent runs, including a luckless fourth in the Devonport Cup when he was severely checked with 450m to go. Not surprisingly, he started $1.60 in a considerably easier race and never looked in danger as he strolled home by 7m in 1:57.5. Izaha almost completed the Sires Stake treble in his glory days, finishing second to Feelin Dusty in the Dandy Patch before winning the Globe Derby and Raider Stakes. Eight-year-old gelding Scotlynn Beach hadn't won back-to-back races since he was a three-year-old but he achieved that feat with a tough staying effort in the Rating 55-59 Pace. Driver Malcolm Jones worked around the field to find the death at the 1700m and, after reaching the lead on the home turn, Scotlynn Beach held on gamely to beat the fast-finishing The Dude by 2m with pacemarker Kiavino Stride 5-1/2m away third. The former Kiwi, who raced in Victoria and WA before finding his way to Sidmouth trainer Mark Jones, has now won 13 races. Bookmakers have found two odds-on favourites but,in the main, the heats of the Launceston Cup at Mowbray on Monday night are fairly open. Two heats in particularly have unusually wide markets. In heat 3, three greyhounds have opened equal favourite at $4 with another two at $5. And, in heat 5, there are five equal favourites at $4.50. The two standouts according to corporate bookmaker Bet365 are Victorian visitors Hill Top Jack and Don't Tell Bluey. Runners under double-figure odds in the opening Bet365 markets - HEAT 1: 2,00 Sacred Stance; 5.00 Tah Liam, Man Over Board; 6.50 Run Red Red. HEAT 2: 1.65 Hill Top Jack; 5.50 Twisted Reality; 7.50 Highland Fame, Aston Virago. HEAT 3: 4.00 Quick Joey Small, Eagles Nest Egg, Nando Dreamer; 5.00 McInerney, Don't Start Now. HEAT 4: 2.15 He's So Cool; 2.50 Buckle Up Kenzie; 9.00 Trying Again, Miss Avatar. HEAT 5: 4.50 Not So Cashless, Loch And Loaded, Just May Be, Camulos, Fox Watch Nights. HEAT 6: 1.80 Don't Tell Bluey; 3.50 King Of Calypso; 5.00 Assassinate. HEAT 7: 2.50 Vintage Fame; 3.00 Isolating; 5.00 Earning The Cash; 6.50 Sassy Galaxy. HEAT 8: 3.50 Rip Away; 4.60 Classy Lady, Sprint Gordon, Dark Titan, Parkour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/5369cd1c-15e8-4630-94dc-1f28c31648b6.jpg/r267_0_5117_2740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg