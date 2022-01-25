Lack of government action in aged care sector is growing old

comment, opinion,

The Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety uncovered tragic instances of neglect and abuse and exposed a system which is chronically under-resourced. It handed down a hefty list of recommendations aimed at overhauling the model of care in Australia, and for a moment, there was an ounce of hope that we would see genuine reform. However, nine months on from its release, and as many of you will know, nothing has changed. Don't be fooled by the now-classic photo op of Scott Morrison holding up a glossy report; he has not kept his promise and he has not prioritised aged care. Instead, his government has watered down, delayed or outright rejected key recommendations from the commission. Of the 148 recommendations handed down, less than half are being implemented or aren't being implemented properly. With 21 previously released expert reports since 2013, it has been well-known what the major issues plaguing the aged care system are. Unions, providers and consumer groups have all been calling for reform for some time. They understand the role that they will need to play, but they need leadership and commitment to genuine change from the federal government. So far the Morrison government has implemented two Bills in response to the Royal Commission. Both have been rushed, contain significant issues and neither have addressed the key problems surrounding the pay and condition of workers. Instead, what has stood out, is that there has been a lack of consultation, a lack of detail and a lack of transparency. Labor will always support measures that intend to improve the quality of care and safety of people in the aged care sector, but as it stands, the Morrison government's response is falling short. How can we address the entrenched issues in the aged care sector if we do not address the pay and conditions of aged care workers? This is a workforce that is already tired and fatigued and will need to grow by over 90,000 people within the next decade. With a starting wage of around $21 an hour how will the government attract these workers to the sector? In a recent Senate hearing, the Health Services Union told the story of a member who is a diversional therapist qualified with two bachelor degrees. Her son, who is a casual lawnmower at a golf course, earns more than she does. They also shared the story of a personal carer who was working three jobs. Cumulatively, she was working 155 hours a fortnight. Why? Because her wages were so low she could not support herself and her family by working what we would all deem to be a reasonable amount. Increasingly the level of care provided will need to become more and more involved and we will need a highly trained and skilled workforce to deliver it. How will we achieve this if we are burning out and not fairly remunerating the workers that we already have? Not only does the government's response to the Aged Care Royal Commission have nothing to improve wages, there has also been nothing that addresses lack of national-level training. Aged care workers want education, but they also want to be recognised for that education. Alarmingly, training is quickly becoming a tick-and-flick exercise and I question if this will provide the level of expertise required to deliver high quality care. The Royal Commission also recommended mandating a nurse presence on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Unsurprisingly, this has also been completely ignored by the Morrison Government. Since the Royal Commission and the onslaught of COVID-19 the ability to attract and retain staff has gotten worse and we may be heading into a critical period if things remain unchanged. We need quality staff to be rewarded. Why isn't there a national licensing scheme so the sector can track workers wherever they try to get a job? It would lead to quality improvements among the workforce. As the primary financier of aged care, the Morrison government could with the stoke of a pen amend the pay and conditions of workers. They could do it immediately, but they don't, and in fact they outright refuse to. Instead, they've gifted $3.2 billion to providers via the Basic Daily Fee increase with no real strings attached and spent millions on consultancy firms in the wake of the Royal Commission. This will become a missed opportunity and we will not avoid the mistakes of the past if we do not have a different approach to aged care provision in Australia. After almost a decade in government the Liberals haven't had a minister capable of correcting their failings. They have sat on report after report, deflecting responsibility and accountability and blaming everyone else other than themselves. Older Australians deserve better than the Morrison government. We will all have contact with the aged care system at some point in our lives. Typically, the need for help happens all at once. One day, you are just unable to perform the basic necessities to look after yourself or a loved one anymore. As a rich nation, we can, and we should be able to provide the appropriate level of care so that we can all age in dignity. I lastly want to congratulate Glenview Aged Care Services on the Korongee Dementia Group Home in Hobart, which is leading the way in terms of care and an appropriate model for people living the dementia journey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/ef14dc0c-ceaa-44fe-bffb-a694bb7396a8.jpg/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg