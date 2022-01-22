comment, opinion,

We have seen e-scooters take off in popularity in Launceston, with just under 26,000 trips completed in the first four weeks into a 12-month trial. For those that love statistics, the total distance travelled by our 140-plus e-scooters in service was nearly 65,000 kilometres or an average of 2.52 kilometres per trip and an average length of time of just under 17 minutes a trip. Our riders rated us 4.46 out of 5 stars. We've seen e-scooters explode in popularity, initially with the holiday season and warm weather bringing locals and visitors alike out to popular areas, as well as commuting to and from home and work and leisure, visiting the shops and going about their daily life. We want to assure you that we are taking your comments on board and doing the best we can to constantly improve our education, enforcement and engagement program to ensure riders ride safely. It is a trial, remember, and we are working and changing every day to adapt to how the public is using the e-scooters. Beam has the best shared e-mobility safety record in Australia, and we are committed to continuing this. With the tiny minority of trips that result in incidents, we investigate them all and work closely with the police to enforce safe riding, to ensure that the actions of a few don't ruin a good experience for others. Every e-scooter requires a safe rider, and riders need to take responsibility for their actions. We are working hard to hold them to account. Rest assured, safety is our priority. From an enforcement point of view: Before each ride starts, riders have to check in as well as lodge their credit/debit card and details - every e-scooter has its own QR code and this means every e-scooter can be tracked and monitored 24/7, with us knowing who the registered rider is at each moment. This assists us and the police with tracking down riders not doing the right thing. It also assists our local marshals who we employ to know where each e-scooter is at all times so they can clean it, swap new batteries, relocate it to a proper parking location if it is incorrectly parked, pick-up e-scooters which have fallen over and assist riders with their queries. They work around the clock to ensure this occurs. People doing the wrong thing will have an immediate and permanent ban. Two have been banned already and 31 warnings issued. We also make our purple Tasmanian Beam fleet as safe as possible and are constantly adding new features to improve the experience. For example, we have indicators, mobile phone and cup holders, a warning bell, a double kick-stand for anti-tipping, triple brakes, and Bluetooth-locked helmet. When riders finish their ride, we ask them to take a photo so we know it is parked safely and reward this with credits for future rides. We also reward parking in a designated safe area with credits. Our experience with introducing e-scooters (and we have them in cities and large towns all around Australia and New Zealand) is that education is the key. Like any new form of transport when it is first introduced, there will be teething problems. To assist with educating, we have implemented: In addition, we hold Beam Safe Academies (more will occur when COVID allows us to), which are free - in fact we give credits for attending - and give participants the chance to be briefed on the rules and how their e-scooters work, with a training course to test out their skills. Our state-of-the-art GPS navigation system controlling each e-scooter is constantly updated with new 'no ride' and 'slow' zones, automatically adjusting the speed of each vehicle. It's called geo-fencing and it is an important tool in keeping e-scooters out of certain locations. In addition, every rider has to acknowledge the riding rules prior to being allowed to start the ride. Since the trial started, many new areas and footpaths have been geo-fenced so e-scooters can't ride in those locations or they have been made 'slow zones'. The e-scooter simply loses power and stops, requiring riders to dismount. We will continue to do this in response to identified hotspots. So you can see there is a lot of technology behind the operation and we are working on rider behaviour and responsibility. We're excited about the demand for micromobility but also how the local community has embraced the e-scooters. We will continue to work collaboratively with the council and with the local community throughout the trial. We ask for your patience and constructive feedback and support while the trial continues.

