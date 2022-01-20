news, local-news, vaccines, tasmania, covid, rates, booster

Tasmania is approaching 95 per cent of its population aged 12-and-over with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccination, but concern is growing about the booster uptake among older people. About 62,000 eligible Tasmanians aged over-50 are yet to get their booster shot. State health commander Kathine Morgan-Wicks also highlighted concerns about 4600 children aged 12 to 15 yet to receive any vaccination, with school returning in less than three weeks. About 44 per cent of Tasmania's 5-11-year-olds have not been booked in for a first dose at a state-run clinic or GP. READ MORE: Tasmania's back-to-school COVID plan revealed Ms Morgan-Wicks urged parents to take the opportunity before school returned. "We have dozens of specialised pediatric clinics that are running before schools go back," she said. "We are currently running state clinics with empty spots, so for example we had dozens of appointments available at PW1 today in Hobart for our 5-11 immunisation, so please come and turn up and get your children vaccinated." Despite this, Tasmania remained well ahead of the national average in terms of vaccination among younger children. Almost 30 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 have received their first dose, compared with the average of 19 per cent. As of Tuesday this week, almost 99 per cent of Tasmanians aged 16-and-over have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccination, and 97.9 per cent aged 12-and-over. READ MORE: Why a helicopter is flying above Launceston all day These rates put Tasmania second in Australia, only behind the ACT, and between 4 and 8 per cent above the national average. About 30 per cent of eligible Tasmanians aged 18-and-over have received their booster shot. Earlier this week, Premier Peter Gutwein said the state's high vaccination rate was central to the lower-than-average hospitalisations due to COVID since borders opened on December 15. READ MORE: Accidental fire at rural cottage causes $300k in damages "While we're not seeing the numbers in hospital that other jurisdictions are - principally as a result of the higher vaccination rate that we've got across the community - we do know that the evidence in other states, such as Queensland for example, demonstrate that unvaccinated people are up to 24 times more likely to end up in an ICU," he said. Mr Gutwein urged Tasmanians to ignore anti-vaccination sentiment. "Don't listen to the rubbish that we see on social media, speak to your health professional and be fully informed in terms of your decision," he said. Tasmanian Greens health spokesperson Rosalie Woodruff said the high double-dose vaccination rates were less important than booster rates, given its efficacy in stopping serious illness from COVID. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

