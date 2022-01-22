Little faith in government's new religious discrimination laws

comment, opinion,

The federal government's attempt to tidy up loose ends from the marriage equality laws is making the national plebiscite look very much like the easy part. The proposed religious discrimination laws have sparked an internal row within the Coalition while a coy Labor Opposition is waiting on an inquiry into the laws, due next month. I suspect both the government and opposition will be quietly relieved if Parliament runs out of time to deal with it before the election and kicks the can well down the road to the next Parliament. The marriage plebiscite was an easy yes or no. But, the religious discrimination reforms would test a theological scholar, let alone the rest of us. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is playing a prominent role in the passage of the proposals, but he's probably the worst advocate of a highly sensitive religious reform because he's a Pentecostal believer. In a postage stamp explanation, the government is trying to codify protection from discrimination for believers while protecting the right not to hold a religious belief. It says that a statement of belief is not considered discriminatory as long as it doesn't threaten, intimidate, harass or vilify or is considered malicious. The government has given way on some initial positions to appease critics. A provision to protect someone from being sacked for expressing religious beliefs, such as the Israel Folau case, has been scrapped. Remember how Folau was sacked as a Wallaby rugby player for citing Biblical damnation of gay people among other statements. The government has also scrapped a provision that would have allowed medical workers to refuse treatment based on their religious beliefs. Everybody has a view in Parliament. It's a social quagmire, a cliché-ridden conundrum where you are damned whether you do or you don't, and where you can't please everyone all of the time, or even some of the time. The proposals are infuriating the states because some provisions clash with state anti-discrimination laws, and where federal law clashes with state law the proposed federal law will always win. I'm not sure what all the fuss is about. It's easy to protect religious people whatever their faith. You just outlaw any action or statement that discriminates against a believer. You ban vilification of people whether they are Muslim, Hindu, Christian, non-religious, agnostic, gay or atheist. The proposed bill is intended to legislate protections for religious belief and activity to the same standard as those already afforded under federal anti-discrimination law, relating to discrimination on the basis of age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status, race, colour, national or ethnic origin or immigrant status. The reforms as yet do not prevent a Christian school from favouring teaching applicants who share the school's religious values or even sacking teachers who reveal or demonstrate they are gay or belong to another faith. Nor does it formally deal with students, but I'm sure no government would be game enough to back a law that expelled students for what they believed or didn't believe. I'm tempted to oppose a religious school requiring only teachers of the same faith but how would you police it anyway? A school could throw up a book of reasons why they chose one teacher over other applicants. Teachers are generally constrained or prevented from promoting their own socio-political views in the class room, so I don't see a problem with gay teachers or teachers of other faiths working in a Christian or a Muslim school. Call me naive, but no school should be allowed by law to purge teachers or students for their beliefs. It's a bad look if a religious school sacks a teacher or expels a student over their beliefs. Where on earth is the love in that? Let's face it. A gay teacher or an atheist teacher in a Christian school is a hell of a lot safer prospect than the thousands of paedophile teachers and clergy who have destroyed young students' lives over the years, especially in so-called Christian schools. I think it boils down to the Australian spirit of equality and a fair go. The role of governments is to strike a balance between the rights of believers and unbelievers. We should not have laws that discriminate, full stop. The LGBTIQ community deserves as much respect, and protection, from active discrimination as people of faith. It is anti-Christian to support the vilification of people based on their beliefs or sexual preference. It is even worse for religious bodies to ostracise people of other religions. Religious bodies that reject people because they are of another religion are to my mind not a religion but a house of bigots. Somewhere in this complex, difficult debate are the concepts of love and tolerance. They are concepts that can promote Australia as a haven from the ills of an increasingly belligerent planet.

